Gluten-Free Foods To Make Your Life Easier

Eating gluten free can be tricky, whether it’s due to a lifestyle choice or a medical issue. It’s not easy to find what you’re looking for without gluten. In fact, it can be really difficult. Instead of eating crouton-less salads for every meal, you can pick up these prepackaged products to make your day-to-day life a little easier.

Gluten Free Chex Cereal: Chex has developed an entire line of gluten free products so you can still enjoy a morning cereal without hassle! They’ve also got tons of recipes so you can enjoy puppy chow and trail mix too!

Kind Bars: If you haven’t had a Kind bar, you should probably go to the grocery right now. They’re a little pricey, but worth every penny. Filled with tons of healthy ingredients, this is a granola bar like no other!

CrunchMaster Multi-Seed Crackers: If you’re serving a cheese tray or some other snack and one of your guests has a gluten deficiency, this healthy cracker is a great alternative!

DeLallo Gluten-Free Pasta: Crafted from the finest ingredients, this pasta is a great choice for anyone who misses the traditional grain comfort foods like pasta.

Freschetta Gluten-Free Thin and Crispy 4 Cheese Pizza: Got a pizza craving that you need to fix right now? This frozen pizza is great for the whole family to enjoy!

Annie’s Rice Pasta and Cheddar Mac and Cheese: Enjoy this creamy mac and cheese form Annie’s Homegrown! It’s all the yummy of the classic meal without the gluten!

Gluntino Gluten-Free Toaster Pastry: For a quick breakfast without any gluten, stick this poptart copycat into the toaster and enjoy the lower calorie option!

Edward and Son’s Organic Mashed Potatoes: Take comfort in this brand when you need to make a quick dinner! You can serve this up without worrying about gluten!

Pamela’s Ultimate Baking and Pancake Mix: Made with all natural ingredients, you can feel good about baking up a tasty breakfast with this mix! For healthy pancake recipe ideas, click here!

Thai Kitchen Stir Fry Noodles: Just because you’ve cut out gluten doesn’t mean you should miss out on your favorite foods! With these rice noodles, you can still enjoy a tasty stir fry!

Paleo Wraps, Gluten Free Coconut Wraps: Make a great lunch with these paleo approved, gluten-free wraps! We’d recommend using them with a Skinny California Roll Wrap.

Good Bag for Kids Gluten Free Snacks: This bag was designed with kids in mind! It’s filled with snacks that kids will actually enjoy, all created with organic, nut and gluten-free ingredients!

Glutino Pretzel Twists, Salted: Enjoy this classic snack food, free of gluten! Great to serve when you’ve got guests or to pack in a baggy for a snack, but be careful of the salt intake!