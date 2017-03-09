Giraffe-Impersonating Mom Erin Dietrich Gives Birth to Baby Boy

A giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park became an Internet sensation after the park set up a livestream of the animal waiting to give birth, and one South Carolina woman followed suit after she livestreamed herself at 39 weeks pregnant wearing a giraffe mask. The question quickly became “who will give birth first,” and it looks like Erin Dietrich is the winner!

The hilarious mom welcomed her son Wednesday night and made sure to share him with the world in typically funny fashion on Facebook.

Naturally, the first photo Dietrich posted of her new bundle of joy included the proud mom in her giraffe mask, giving a peace sign to the camera as she cradled her baby.

“He’s here!!” she wrote. “He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11pm tonight.”

“Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers!”

As far as April goes, she’s still waiting on her baby to make an appearance.

