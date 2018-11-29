2018 Women’s Healthy Holiday Gift Guide

Need help finding the perfect gift for the fitness lover in your life? No worries! Below you’ll find the some of the most popular products trending in the fitness industry right now. From the yoga-obsessed to the weight training aficionado, these are gifts that the fitness buff in your life will love!

​

1. Yoga Design Lab Commuter Mat in Chevron Maya – $54

This luxurious mat was designed to be the ultimate yoga companion! Extra absorbent and colorful microfiber top layer bonded to a natural tree rubber base gives you the sweaty grip of a towel and the cushion of a yoga mat. Carrying strap and hand towel included. Shown in Chevron Maya, but this gorgeous mat comes in 18 vibrant patterns.

2. S’well Traveler in White Marble – $35-$50

Perfectly contoured to fit in your hand, the S’well Traveler will quickly become your go-to for drinking on-the-go. This new wide mouth shape is optimal for stirring up and carrying a cup of coffee or adding ice cubes to your favorite beverage. 18 colors and designs. Get extra fancy and personalize some of their options!

​

3. Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for Sports – $149

Get the most out of every workout with the truly wireless WF-SP700N headphones. Noise-Canceling technology minimizes distractions to keep you focused on your fitness goals, while the Ambient Sound Mode lets you enjoy your tunes and still hear your surroundings.

4. Ugh Womens Muscle Workout Tank – $24.99+

Ugh. A fun, snarky muscle tee for your next workout. This must-have fitness tank is made with super-soft soft fabric that softly drapes around curves. The modern elongated armholes and curved bottom hem make it perfect for layering. Comes in several fun colors including: black, asphalt, white, maroon (shown), mauve or teal

​

5. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo – $25

A fit-girl’s best friend…The closest thing to washing your hair without water. This talc-free, true dry cleanser absorbs oil and refreshes hair with natural rice starch. Leaves no white residue, ever.

6. Shefit Ultimate Flex Sports Bra – $69

Your bra, Your way. As easy as 1. 2. 3. The first and only fully-adjustable sports bra, with patented Zip. Cinch. Lift. technology lets you personalize your fit and control your level of support. Made for all shapes and sizes, cups A through I. The SHEFIT Ultimate Flex Sports Bra is engineered to provide maximum support. We tried this sports bra and were thoroughly impressed — no bounce and the different sets of adjustable straps make for the perfect fit, every time. Plus, your bra will come with free laundry bag for easy washing!

​

7. Skinnytaste One & Done: 140 No-Fuss Dinners – $30

Top food blogger, Gina Homolka shares her latest cookbook, One & Done — 140 healthy, flavor-forward recipes with everyone’s favorite way to cook—in one vessel, whether a sheet pan or multi-cooker, and everything in-between. No matter if you’d like to lose weight or just eat a little healthier, this book will make your weeknight dinner routine even simpler with satisfying, all-in-one recipes.

8. Workout Labs Exercise Cards – $24.95

Bored with your current workouts? Want variety but don’t know what to do? …Workout Labs Exercise Cards to the rescue! Each deck contains everything you need for fun intensive 15-minute workouts you can do anywhere without equipment or guess work. Perfect for beginners as well as seasoned fitness enthusiasts looking to mix up their routines at home or on-the-go.

​

9. fitbook®: fitness tracker and food journal – $22.95

12-week goal-setting journal that includes reward system, tips and inspiration to keep you motivated and on track weekly. Planning pages to set goals, plan workouts + meals for the week ahead, and set rewards to motivate you. Record workouts daily to track progress, including space to record strength training, cardio, classes + flexibility. Food log to record healthy eats daily with space to jot down meals, macros and emotions, plus trackers for nutrients, vitamins, water and sleep. Weekly wrap-up pages to reward progress, reflect on your week and journal thoughts and inspiration.

10. Stainless Steel Drinking Straws with Cleaning Brush (Set of 4) – $9.99

These stainless steel drinking straws are reusable and won’t rust, corrode, stain or break. These straws are easy to clean in the dishwasher thus saving you money and the environment! The straws are bent at the top for the perfect drinking angle.

​

11. CARBON38 Takara Leggings – $98

A glossy liquid finish adds style and versatility for a sleek look that transitions from the fitness class to dinner. The high-rise and wide waistband deletes any hint of a muffin top and creates a flattering shape. Wear these liquid leggings for workout or a night out for a sleek and streamlined leather-like look.

12. Daily Harvest Gift a Nine-Cup Box – $75

Make someone’s day healthy! Daily Harvest is pretty much the perfect way to show a wellness-obsessed friend, exhausted new mom, crazy busy co-worker, cleansing bride that you care. Superfood eats delivered to their door, frozen and ready to enjoy in 30 seconds and nutritionist-approved. Purchase a gift card or send a nine-cup box.

​

13. Erin Oprea Signature Rope – $54.95

Erin Oprea is one of the most revered celebrity fitness trainers with a client list topped with the likes of Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini to name a few. Erin is also a jump rope fanatic and insists this is her most-favorite form of cardio. RX Gear offers Erin’s very own signature jump rope featuring Erin’s personal logo on the grip tape and end cap as well as all of her favorite features and colors in her Rx Jump Rope. The ergonomically contoured handles are 6 inches long and 1 inch in diameter to allow the athlete to maintain the most natural and relaxed grip. This reduces fatigue commonly experienced in the forearms and shoulders.

14. Krups 4.2L XL Digital Air Fryer – $119.99

Healthy fries, anyone? Fry, roast, grill and bake with little or no oil with this easy-to-use air fryer. Equipped with air-pulse technology, the fryer provides a cyclonic flow of hot air to give foods an irresistibly crisp exterior. Choose from three preset menus for French fries, cutlets, shrimp, cakes, pizza, fish, grill and roast.

​

15. Vuori Performance Jogger – $84

These Performance Joggers will be your go-to pant — from lounging to working out. Premium stretch moss jersey will make these the softest pants in your closet, capri length, two side pockets secures phone during a run or workout. You won’t take them off. Shown in Heather Charcoal.

16. Lush Sleepy Little Box of Slumbers – $14.95

Give the gift of sleep with this pretty sleep set from Lush. The creamy and moisturizing lotion is a cult-classic and reviewers are adamant that it contributes to a good night’s sleep. Lather up and get smooth with this duo of dreamy treats. Filled with the sweet fragrance of lavender and tonka, the Sleepy Shower Gel and Body Lotion combo is everything you need for a soothing evening shower. Slip this adorable treat under the tree and give them gift of rest and relaxation all winter long.

​

17. Treadly Treadmill – $999

Treadly is a sleek new treadmill that folds away to fit under a bed or in a closet. Clocking in at just 55 pounds and only 25 inches wide and 3.5 inches thick, the Treadly fitness treadmill is ultralight and makes moving and stowing it incredibly simple. The tiny treadmill comes in gray and pink.

18. The Laundress Sport Detergent and Spray Duo – $29

Whether you cycle, swim, run, or Om, this duo is designed to work tirelessly to keep activewear fresh and in top form. Clean and preserve elasticity while removing perspiration, body odor, and stains from performance fabrics. Our Sport scent is a fresh, crisp blend of leafy greens, orange, rose, eucalyptus, and jasmine with undertones of musk. To create the ultimate washing experience, we’ve paired our Sport Detergent with our Sport Spray. Our detergent works tirelessly to keep activewear in top form, helping to remove perspiration, body odor, and stains. To keep items fresh between wearing and washing, use our Sport Spray.

​

19. Count Me Healthy Original Silver Journal Bracelet – $79

The perfect gift for the goal-setter in your life! Created to serve as a beautiful journal for your wrist and a stylish, constant reminder of your goals. Count goals, like how many glasses of water your drank, pounds lost, or workouts for the week by moving the beads from one side of the bracelet to the other. Beads stay in place unless moved by you.

20. Home Is Where My Mat Is – Yoga Mat Carrier – $45

Tote your yoga stuff to class in style with this super-cute yoga mat carrier. Fits any regular-sized yoga mat.

​

21. BodyRock Bar & Weight Plate Combo – $149

To get the results you want, you need to add weight! The BodyRock Bar & Weight Plate combo uses rubber coated weights with handles, fully compatible with the dumbbell handles. Target key muscle groups such as shoulders, back, hips, biceps, triceps, and abs. A full length barbell helps to equalize and balance your left & right sides, to help you develop better body mechanics. The perfect gift for the busy woman who wants to lift and get healthy, but doesn’t have time for the gym.

22. Freshware 3-Compartment Meal Prep Containers – 10-pack $12.87



Say goodbye to your old, flimsy tupperware containers. You’ll never meal prep the same way again after using these! Not only are they stackable and reusuable, but they are also microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Simple Houseware’s 3-compartment meal prep containers can easily fit an 8-ounce protein, a cup of grains, and a cup of veggies in each container. That equates to a very filling lunch, even dinner, portion.

​

23. ClassPass Gift Card | Any Denomination

Whether your giftee is a long-time lover of ClassPass or is brand new to fitness, a gift card is a great way to give her a jump-start on their fitness goals. A ClassPass membership gives your friend access to thousands of fitness classes in 39 cities. From a sweaty savasana to a one-on-one boxing session, she can use your gift however she wants.

24. HelloFresh Gift Card – Starts at $60

For the busy woman who wants healthy food on the table for both her and her family, HelloFresh makes it a cinch by taking care of all the most time-consuming steps it takes to prepare a delicious, healthy meal.

​

25. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein | $48.95

Collagen is all the rage this year! Your fit friend has probably been reading all about it’s amazing health benefits. Collagen is a protein in our body that is found almost everywhere: skin, tendons, ligaments, bone, cartilage, blood vessels, teeth, you name it. Some of the benefits of collagen are improved skin, nails, teeth and hair, reduction in joint pain, helps with leaky gut, boosts metabolism, improves liver health and protects your cardiovascular health. We are loving Ancient Nutrition’s Multi Collagen Protein that comes in delicious flavors like Cucumber Lime, Cold Brew and Strawberry Lemonade.

26. Tory Burch For FitBit Alta Bracelet – $198

A Fitbit is a gym essential these days, but what about when you want to wear yours with a cute outfit? This Tory Burch bangle adds the perfect element of chic to your tracker.