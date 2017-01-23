Get Excited! 15 Favorite Fall Recipes Lightened Up

Fall is an exciting time of the year for many reasons. For some of us, it’s an excuse to break out those new boots we purchased on clearance in the spring, and for others, it’s an opportunity to try new, healthy recipes to cook for friends and family. Check out these tasty recipes that are guaranteed to get you excited for the season!

1. Skinny Butternut Squash Soup: Looking for a simple crowd pleaser? Look no further — we’ve got you covered! This skinny butternut squash soup recipe is easy to make and adored by many. Click here to check it out.

2. Sweet Potato Pasta with Brussels Sprouts: This sweet potato pasta recipe is the perfect introduction to the fall season. What makes the recipe special is the hint of maple syrup that helps to bring out the natural sweetness in the sweet potato. Click here to check out the recipe.

3. Zucchini Fettuccine with Rosemary Butternut Crème Sauce: Love zucchini and the comforting taste of fall? This casserole recipe is just for you; it’s great to make for dinner parties and family dinner. And just look at that picture…What are you waiting for? Try it out!

4. Butternut Squash and Kale Quinoa Stuffing: This recipe is super healthy, super filling and is a great excuse to try cooking with quinoa. Rich vitamins from kale and butternut squash make this a great side for any dinner entrée. Click here to see.

5. Thai Curried Butternut Squash Soup: Anyone who loves Thai food will obsess over this curried butternut squash soup. Traditional Thai flavors blend in a warm, spicy and healthy dish that is super easy to make. Click here to check out the recipe.

6. Spicy Pumpkin Seeds: Want to try a new way to cook your pumpkin seeds? Try this recipe out. It’s perfect for those who like an extra kick to their snack and love making the most out of a day of pumpkin carving. (via She Wears Many Hats)

7. Butternut Squash Hash with Goat Cheese and Jalapeño: Calling all foodies, this recipe is a must-try! Goat cheese and jalapeños give a favorite fall veggie a creamy, savory and spicy kick. Totally worth trying! Click here to see.

8. Skinny Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecan Topping: This light, vegan casserole is a healthy twist to a traditional recipe we all know and love. All of the delicious flavors you crave in a sweet potato casserole made just for you and your healthy habits. (via Jessica in the Kitchen)

9. Skinny Caramel Apple Dip: This caramel apple dip is a perfect dessert appetizer that’s loved by both kids and adults! Not only will it encourage your kids to eat more apples, but it’s an easy excuse for you to indulge in something sweet. (via The Cookie Rookie)

10. Skinny Pumpkin Dip: Yes, there is such a thing as pumpkin dip and yes, it is fabulous. Try dipping these skinny sugar cookies in it, and let your taste buds go to heaven. This easy, creamy and skinny dip will be your new fall favorite. (via Yummy Healthy Easy)

11. Sweet Potato Lentil Stew with Homemade Limey, Crunchy, Salty Tortilla Strip Soup Toppers: Keep this healthy stew cooking in the slow cooker for about four hours before you serve it, and top it off with a light handful of homemade tortilla strips. Yum! (via Fit Foodie Finds)

12. Sweet Potato Quinoa Gratin Casserole: This casserole is an easy way to make the most use out of the season’s favorite vegetables. It tastes great as a side for a main dinner entrée, and can be reheated the next day as leftovers! (via Fit Foodie Finds)

13. Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal With Pomegranates and Cinnamon Leche Sauce: Jazz up your breakfast menu with this scrumptious dish! The leche sauce is fairly easy to make and it’s surprisingly light. Try it! (via Fit Foodie Finds)

14. Cinnamon Apple Muffins: What beats a warm apple cinnamon muffin fresh out of the oven? A skinny one, of course! One of these delicious fall-flavored muffins will only set you back 129 calories and 4 WWP+, and yet it still has that classic sweet and comforting taste. Click here for the irresistible recipe!

15. Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookie: This recipe turns a traditionally unhealthy dessert recipe into a smarter dessert option. Make a tray for the family and pack for a sweet treat to nibble on at work. Click here to check it out!

Bonus recipe! Check out our Skinny Pumpkin Pie recipe. At only 175 calories per slice, you’ll be in autumn heaven.