Freeze Now, Serve Later: 8 Freezer-Friendly Family Dishes

Hectic schedules can produce hectic dinners. Reduce some of the panic by managing your free time a little better. If you have the time to fully cook up a meal, why not make it double and freeze the leftovers?! Now, some dinners simply don’t reheat the same. The flavor gets covered up by freezer burn, the food dries out, etc., etc. Avoid the disappointment with these 8 delicious freezable dishes:

1. Yummy Vegetable Lasagna: Zucchini stuffed lasagna is so much better than ground beef filled lasagna. There’s so much more flavor packed in one bite. Plus, you don’t have to chew on questionable pieces of meat. It’s all ooey-gooey deliciousness. Also, this is by far the easiest dish to freeze and reheat without a trace of freezer burn. (via Babble)

2. Sweet Potato and Black Bean Empanadas: There are two ways to make these empanadas: with pre-made pie crust or homemade pie crust. I would suggest going with the later. If you have no time and resort to the pre-made dough, go down the organic section of your grocery store. Those canned rolls are packed with other additives that will leave you feeling as stuffed as the empanada. (via Good Clean Fun Eating)

3. Turkish Lentil Soup with Baby Spinach: I absolutely love making a big batch of soup–it solves so many last minute “what should I eat” questions. Soup always hits the spot when I want to feel satisfied but not weighed down. Everything freezes well too. The broth doesn’t separate or settle like other heavier soups that sit in the fridge. (via Food52)

4. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos: It’s not just speedy dinners that mom’s need! Make these breakfast burritos ahead of time and enjoy them on days where you know you’ll be cutting your mornings close! Click here to get our recipe.

5. Slow Cooker Turkey Chili: This chili takes 5 minutes to prep, so you won’t find yourself chopping each ingredient for hours. And, it’s a slow cooker recipe, so you don’t need to worry about it either! Freeze this chili for a last minute tailgating dish. Get our complete recipe by click here.

6. Grilled Halibut with Basil Vinaigrette: I can’t wait to use this basil vinaigrette on some of my other recipes–a really easy way to dress up an average dinner. Fun fact, vacuum-sealed Pacific halibut has been known to remain at high quality for a year! That’s an awful long time and a good time saver for busy mommas! (via Kayln’s Kitchen)

7. Pizza with Wilted Greens, Ricotta and Almonds: We already know how delicious frozen pizza can be. You always like to try new things, so jump on the opportunity to revitalize the classic veggie pizza. The feta cheese is a refreshing switch! (via Shape)

8. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas: This will soon be a family favorite so make it in bulk! Enjoy the recipe tonight and then freeze your leftovers for your next hectic evening when cooking won’t be an option. Get our recipe here or watch Skinny Mom CEO and founder, Brooke Griffin, prepare it below.