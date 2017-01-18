Food For Thought: 15 Healthy Ideas for Your Kid’s Lunch

It’s so easy to get caught up in the momentum of the morning and pack your kid’s lunch full of whatever happens to be available, but remember, that lunch has to fuel your child for the rest of the day! So whether you need to pack them the perfect portable lunch for a trip to the pool, or a day at summer camp, here are some healthy and kid-friendly choices for you to consider!

Ham and Cheese Quesadillas: A whole wheat tortilla paired with your child’s favorite cheese, veggies and ham is an excellent way to pack them full of protein, healthy carbs and fiber! (via Bon Appetit)

PB and Fruit Protein Balls: If a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a staple in your kid’s diet, why not try out this protein-packed recipe? It’s got all of the flavor of a PB+J but with twice the nutrients. Click here for the recipe.

Healthy Baked Chicken Nuggets: Instead of those frozen chicken nuggets, take a look at this nutritious recipe that is stuffed with protein! In just 15 minutes you can provide your kid with a hearty, satisfying lunch. (via SkinnyTaste)

Strawberry-Oatmeal Bars: Kids always appreciate a little something sweet to finish off their lunch, and these bars are bound to become a favorite! At less than 200 calories per serving, they are a great addition to any healthy lunch. (via Food Network)

Skinny Chicken Salad: Our recipe is full of protein and irresistibly sweet summer flavor! The shredded chicken is a great source of protein, and the grapes and pecans offer a juicy, savory taste that your kids will love. Click here for the recipe!

PB Granola Bars: While grabbing a pre-packaged granola bar is convenient, store-bought granola bars often lack important nutrients. This recipe is overflowing with the healthy ingredients your kids need to enjoy the summer! (via Martha Stewart)

Whole Wheat English Muffin Pizza: Avoid the “junk food” stereotype of pizza with this nutritious and delicious option! For some added protein, throw on some turkey pepperoni. (via Skinny Chef)

Cinnamon Sugar Baked Apple Chips: Instead of reaching for a bag of potato chips, try out these tasty apple chips! They are so sweet and crispy, your kids won’t even realize just how healthy they really are! (via Fifteen Spatulas)

Turkey and Cheese Pita Pockets: This whole wheat pita is overflowing with important nutrients for your child! The creamy cheese perfectly compliments the turkey and veggies for a mouthwatering lunch your kid is sure to love! (via Bon Appetit)

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice: Ditch those sugary, artificially flavored juices and give this fresh-squeezed, all-natural alternative a shot! With 9 different flavors, your kid will be hard-pressed to turn down this nutritious option. (via Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company)

Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: These babies look and taste like candy, but are actually overflowing with healthy carbs, protein, and vitamins! Instead of cookies, why not try these as a savory summer snack? Click here for the recipe.

Taco Bar: If your kids can’t get enough of taco night, then this lunchbox-sized meal is going to be a fast favorite! In just minutes, you can throw together this healthy and portable taco bar! (via Food Network)

Fruit Leather Roll-Ups: If your child struggles with eating enough fruit, then this recipe is a great way to sneak in those nutrients! With completely natural flavors like Raspberry-Vanilla and Spicy-Mango, you may not be able to resist a piece yourself! (via Food Network)

Back to Nature Juice Boxes: This healthy drink contains 100% all natural ingredients, and 100% fantastic, fruity flavor! The pouches are convenient and easy to slip into a lunchbox! (via Back to Nature)

Chips and Dips: For a perfect midmorning snack, a handful of flaxseed tortilla chips with your kid’s favorite dip is a great way to boost their energy levels! (via Bon Appetit)

We know it’s a challenge to satisfy your picky eater, but these tasty lunch options will keep your child full of important nutrients and energy while still keeping your mornings fairly stress-free. For more lunch options, click here!