Foam Rolling Exercises to Diminish Cellulite

You know those dimpled, lumpy parts of your body that you despise with a fierce passion? That’s cellulite, and it usually appears when the fat deposits beneath your skin push through the connective tissue and become visible. Roughly 80 to 90 percent of women deal with it, so if you’re worried about your cellulite, you’re not alone.

Women spend millions of dollars every year in effort to cover it up, but unfortunately, cellulite extremely difficult to eradicate. However, you shouldn’t give up hope just yet. Cellulite might be challenging to completely destroy, but there are ways to make your skin look younger and smoother without emptying your wallet for fake products you see advertised on TV.

Foam rollers are all the rage in the world of fitness right now, and one of their biggest benefits is that they can firm up your muscles and smooth out your cellulite. They do this by boosting circulation in your body and removing blockages that lead to fat deposits.

Interested? Here are some of the best foam rolling exercises for women who struggle with cellulite.

Front of Thigh Roll

How It Works:

Stimulates circulation from your thighs to your hips

How to Try It:

Lie on your stomach with your elbows bent under your shoulders and your palms flat on the ground. Place the roller underneath your legs, right above your knees. Then, use your arms to push your body back and forth over the roller so that it targets the front of your thighs. Repeat at least eight times.

The Can-Can Tush Roll

How It Works:

Reduces tissue thickness in your buttocks



How to Try It:

Place the roller beneath your bottom and plant your heels on the floor. Position your hands behind you for balance, then begin rotating your knees towards the right and your hips toward the left. Switch sides by rocking back at for at least 10 times.

» Want More? Read 10 Foam Rolling Exercises You Absolutely Need in Your Life

Figure Four

How It Works:

Targets the blood flow in your hips and glutes

How to Try It:

Sit on the roller and place your hands behind you for stability. Then, cross your left ankle over your right knee so that your body makes the shape of the number four. Roll the foam roller over our hips and glutes a few times, then switch legs and repeat on the other side.

Back of Thigh Roll

How It Works:

Breaks down the congested areas of your upper legs

How to Try It:

Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you and your arms behind you for stability. Then, lift your butt and place the roller just beneath it. Push your body up and down so that the roller covers the entire area of your back thigh. Repeat at least 10 times for maximum effectiveness.

Back Roller

How It Works:

Increases your metabolism and breathing by stimulating your back and chest

How to Try It:

Lie flat on the floor and place the foam roller directly beneath your bra strap. Put your hands behind your head and bend your knees as though you’re going to do sit-ups. Then, use your legs to push the foam roller up and down your back, from your lower back to your shoulders.

The Hip Roll

How It Works:

Reduces the fluid retention in your connective tissue



How to Try It:

Lie on your left side and place the roller under your left hip while keeping the leg straight. Bend your right knee and place your right foot so that it’s flat on the ground in front of your left knee. Using your torso and arms, roll the foam roller along the outside of your thigh all the way to your hip. Repeat 10 times, then switch to your right leg.

The Rolling Shell

How It Works:

Improves digestion and helps prevent storage of fat

How to Try It:

Place your hands flat on the floor and the tops of your feet on the foam roller so that your body forms an awkward U-shape. Use your arms to support yourself as you roll back and forth, bending your spine more and then less. Do this at least eight times.

By using these different exercises, you might not roll away your cellulite, but you can certainly reduce it and give your body that toned look you’ve been wanting. Try to run through these exercises at least once a day before giving up and accepting your cellulite as a permanent part of you. Trust us; it doesn’t have to be.

