‘Flipping Out’ Star Jenni Pulos Pregnant With Her Second Child

A photo posted by Jenni Pulos (@jennipulos) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:12am PST

Flipping Out star Jenni Pulos is pregnant with her second child, PEOPLE reports.

The Bravo star is expecting a baby girl with husband Dr. Jonathan Nassos, she shared. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Alianna Marika.

“It was a real miracle,” Pulos said. “For me, there was this unconditional love I received from my daughter that validated everything that other people hadn’t in my life. So when I found out that that would happen again, it was like, this is too great.”

Pulos underwent IVF treatments in an effort to conceive her second child, and struggled to overcome the challenges that accompany the procedure.

“We had one embryo that they said could be viable,” she shared. “They said you’d have a 50/50 percent chance that it will work.”

“We had one chance, and through the process we almost stopped because the doctor said, ‘This isn’t looking good,’ ” she continued. “And something in me said, go forward.”

Pulos documented the process on camera for the Bravo show, which she stars on with fellow Bravolebrity, house flipper Jeff Lewis.

“Being open about it and being able to share lets other people understand that they’re not alone,” she explained about her decision to allow her journey to be filmed.

Pulos and Nassos are ecstatic to expand their brood, and are planning on welcoming their baby girl in June. The 44-year-old revealed the news in an adorable Instagram snap with her daughter, in which the pair pose in front of a bunch of pink balloons.

Miracles are everywhere! Thanking God and everyone whose kindness and support helped more than you will ever know ❤️ #LoveHelpers 📸: @taili_song_roth A photo posted by Jenni Pulos (@jennipulos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:23am PST

“I feel like a champion because I took this on,” Pulos said. “I can’t tell you what it’s going to feel like the day my daughter is born. I fought for this little girl.”

