Fitness Model Alexa Jean Brown Gets Candid About Her Post-Baby Body

More and more celebrity moms are speaking out about a topic that tends to carry a lot of stigma and spark insecurity– post-pregnancy weight loss. The fact of the matter is most women don’t simply “bounce back” from pregnancy, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Instagram fitness star Alexa Jean Brown knows that first hand, so she’s using her platform to encourage other women.

“As much as it’s my job to motivate you, I also believe it’s my job to be relatable and honest,” the 26-year-old mom began in her post. “Our society has put this idea in our heads that women have to bounce right back after having a baby, but that’s typically just not realistic.”

The caption accompanied a picture of her midriff.

“I remember being part way through this pregnancy seeing this woman online 1-day post partum with a flat tummy and abs thinking to myself, “wowie, I hope I can pull that off”. I instantly felt the pressure to measure up,” she recalled. “Then fast forward to my 1-day post partum body and it was more of the squishy, droopy flub that I remember after my first baby. As bummed as I was that I didn’t just bounce right back to my pre-baby body, I can’t help but feel so amazed that this body created two beautiful babies.”

These two 😍 thank you everyone who re posted and shared my last post. A photo posted by Alexa Jean Brown (@alexajeanfitness) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Her post is helping other women feel confident and fit and making sure they don’t get discouraged.

“I think people are getting the idea that if they work out during their pregnancy, they’ll just walk out of the hospital looking like they didn’t have a baby — and that’s not always the case,” Brown told Us Weekly. “I stayed very active and ate a balanced diet, and I still ended up with flabby skin and extra weight. It’s up to us women to come together and be more transparent with one another.”

