Fitness Blogger Shares the Honest Reality Behind Her Toned Bikini Photos

Instagram is a tricky place to be for fitspiration; scrolling through photos of insanely toned fitness models can either motivate you… or make you compare your own body to the professional ones whizzing past your screen.

Luckily, Anna Victoria, a fitness blogger and creator of the Fit Body Guides, shared a revealing post.

Victoria shared a side-by-side photo of herself, presumably taken minutes apart. In the first photo she’s posing for the camera; her body looks tight and toned. In the second photo, she’s sitting down and making no effort to conceal any “flaws”. Her body looks curvier and less muscular than the first photo.

“Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time,” she wrote in the caption. “And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth.”

Victoria continued: “I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of!”

“How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal ‘flaws’? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it’s happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels.”

Now THAT is some fitspiration we can get behind!

