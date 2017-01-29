Workout Enthusiast Uses CrossFit Studio for Maternity Shoot

(Photo: JoAnn Marrero)

A Connecticut mother is embracing a change of scenery for her maternity photo shoot.

With hopes to create stunning and inspiring images, Lauren Ferris, 29, took her huge baby belly to the CrossFit studio where she trains with her husband.

Equipping props like weight bars and medicine balls, CrossFit is a big part of Ferris’ life.

According to Scary Mommy, the gym enthusiast is 35 weeks along in her pregnancy and still manages to work out four to five times a week.

“Crossfitting keeps me active and helps to give me energy. Doing exercises like deep squats helps to prepare my body for labor and birth and increases pelvic floor muscles. We do a lot of squats at CrossFit!” Ferris said during an interview with the site.

Ferris and her husband are parents to Connor, 2, who also gets in on working out with mom and dad. During an interview with People she told the magazine she’s constantly bringing her little one to the gym.

“He usually comes with me two times a week, and he loves being at the gym just as much as I do. It’s kind of a family thing,” she said.

While pregnant, Ferris makes it her goal to listen to her body and do what feels right. Most times, that means getting to the gym as often as she can.

“I’m not trying to max out any weights or lift anything very heavy,” she said. “I’m just looking to maintain and stay in shape.”

Ferris thanks CrossFit during her first pregnancy as a great help in an amazing childbirth experience.

Photographer, JoAnn Marrero who shoot the images said it was important for her to capture Ferris’ personality and lifestyle.

“She and her family live a healthy, fit life, and she loves going to CrossFit,” she said. “I want other people to see the raw beauty in being pregnant and how helpful it is to stay in shape not only for wellness, but for stress relief, shorter labor times, easier pushing, emotional wellness during childbirth and a much quicker recovery.”

However mothers across the world handle it, Ferris’ photoshoot celebrates pregnancy in the best way possible.

“You’re growing a small human inside of you, so why not stay in great shape while pregnant?” she asks.

