20 Filling Dinner Recipes Under 350 Calories

Enjoy these 20 healthy dinners without fearing what the scale says the next time you step on it. These low-calorie (and delicious) dinners all clock in at under 350 calories — the perfectly-sized dinner to keep you on track with your weight loss goals — but without leaving you hungry. Enjoy it all, from rich and creamy soups to pizza, pastas and more!

Chickpea ‘Meatballs’ with Lemon Linguine

Chickpeas are such a versatile food that I decided to make meatballs out of them! As you probably have guessed, they’re not true meatballs, but instead delicious, cheesy, garlicky, breadcrumb-tastic rolls of delight! Throw a few in with some whole-wheat lemon linguine and you’ve got yourself a healthy, tasty meal everyone in your family will love.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅔ cup pasta and 2-3 “meatballs”

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 egg

¼ cup plain bread crumbs

¼ cup fresh parsley (a small handful)

¼ cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

⅛ teaspoon cumin

juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

8 ounces whole-wheat linguine

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ large red onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 (5-ounce) container baby spinach

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray, or a silicone baking mat. Pulse the chickpeas in a food processor until just slightly coarse. Add the egg, bread crumbs, parsley, feta, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice. Pulse until combined, but not completely smooth. Roll the chickpea mixture into 16 equal-sized heaping tablespoon “meatballs” and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden, 18-20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the linguine according to package directions for al dente. Reserve ½ to 1 cup of the pasta cooking water before draining. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil and onions. Cook the onions for 10-12 minutes, until well caramelized. Add the garlic, and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until fragrant. Reduce the heat to low and add the remaining tablespoon of lemon juice, ¼ cup of the reserved pasta water, linguine and spinach. Toss gently with tongs until the spinach is wilted. Add more reserved pasta cooking water as needed to thin the sauce, if desired. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Serve ⅔ cup linguine with 2-3 meatballs each.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅔ cup pasta and 2-3 “meatballs”)

Calories: 308

Calories from fat: 98

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 32mg

Sodium: 196mg

Carbohydrates: 45g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 12g

SmartPoints: 9

Southwest Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili

The best part about this recipe is you just have to caramelize the onions, then throw the ingredients in a stockpot and you’ve got dinner (plus leftovers) in under an hour! It is truly delicious, and we know you’ll love every bite.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40-45 minutes

Serves: 8

Serving size: 1 heaping cup (makes 8½ cups total)

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced 2 tablespoons minced garlic

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 large sweet potato, peeled and medium dice

1 cup dry quinoa

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilis

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons chili powder ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Instructions

Heat a large stockpot over medium heat and add the oil and onions. Cook the onions until they are soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the garlic and cook an additional 1-2 minutes. Add the broth, potatoes, quinoa, tomato paste, beans, diced tomatoes with chilis, cumin, paprika, chili powder and cinnamon, and stir together and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are fork-tender and the quinoa is cooked, 30-35 minutes. Uncover, and stir in the lime juice and cilantro and serve with a dollop of optional Greek yogurt on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 heaping cup)

Calories: 217

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 320mg

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 8g

SmartPoints: 7

Slow Cooker Chicken, Beans and Rice

This super simple recipe practically cooks itself; all you have to do is add the ingredients, shred some chicken and eat! The tender chicken, whole-grain rice and yummy veggies come together for a comforting, low-calorie, low-fat and protein-packed meal. You could even make this in bulk and freeze for busy weeknights!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 to 6 hours

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes & green chilies

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen yellow corn

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 cups organic low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup whole grain instant brown rice

Instructions

Add all ingredients except the rice to the slow cooker, placing the chicken on top. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours until the chicken is tender enough to be shredded. Remove the chicken from the slow cooker, shred it, then add it back to the slow cooker. Add the rice and cook an additional 30 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed. If there is too much liquid, leave the lid on and cook for an additional 15-30 minutes on high.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 235

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 26mg

Sodium: 386mg

Carbohydrates: 40g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 17g

SmartPoints: 5

Mexican Ranch Burgers

Jazz up your burger night with this low-calorie, spicy take on a grill classic! The ranch flavor and adobo sauce throughout the beef ensure that each bite is just as good as the last! These burgers took less than 20 minutes to cook and and were bursting with flavor. For a full-on burgers and fries experience, try these with our Spicy Sweet Potato Fries.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 burger + bun

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 (1-ounce) packet ranch salad dressing and seasonings mix

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons adobo sauce from canned chipotle peppers

4 slices reduced-fat pepper jack cheese

4 whole grain hamburger buns

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the beef, ranch packet, cumin, chili powder, and adobo sauce. Using clean hands, form 4 equal-sized hamburgers and make a thumb indentation in the center to help the burgers keep their shape while cooking. Heat an outdoor grill (or indoor grill pan) over medium-high heat and grease it to keep the hamburgers from sticking. Grill each hamburger for about 4 minutes, then flip it and place the cheese on top. Let it cook for another 2 minutes, or until cooked through and the cheese it melted. Serve on a whole grain bun with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 burger + bun)

Calories: 345

Calories from fat: 134

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 70mg

Sodium: 641mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 10

Hearty Cheeseburger Soup

Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s no going back! Imagine the cheeseburger-filled days of summer translated into a comforting soup version for fall! We’re certain that everyone in your house will request this during the chilly days of autumn. At only 207 calories for a cup of soup, you’ll be happy to make this recipe again and again. Check out our delicious Skinny Cheeseburger Pie or our Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole recipes for another kid favorite.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ pound lean ground beef

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small onion, diced

2 small carrots, shredded (about ½ cup)

3 stalks celery, diced (about ½ cup)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups skim milk

2 Russet potatoes, peeled and medium dice

1½ cups reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tomato, diced

Instructions

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat, and brown the ground beef. Drain any excess fat, and set the beef aside. In a large stock pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, carrots, and celery, cooking for about 4-6 minutes until the onions become translucent. Add the garlic, cook for an additional 1 minute. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the chicken broth and milk. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the potatoes, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft. Stir in the cheese, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, diced tomatoes, and set-aside beef. Cook for an additional 5 minutes, and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 207

Calories from fat: 85

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 38mg

Sodium: 437mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 5g

Protein: 15g

SmartPoints: 6

Skinny Chicken Florentine

We love our Skinny Chicken Florentine. Skinny swaps like whole-wheat linguine, low-fat cheese, low-sodium chicken broth and healthy spinach turn a calorie-laden comfort meal into a healthy and satisfying supper. Plus, there’s enough protein packed in for the mightiest of workouts!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 18-20 minutes

Serves: 6

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

8 ounces whole-wheat linguine pasta, dry

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 cup low-fat ricotta cheese

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed with excess moisture squeezed out

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the linguine according to package directions for al dente. Reserve ¼ to ½ cup of the pasta cooking water before draining. While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season the chicken with the salt and black pepper to taste and add to the skillet. Cook until done, 2-3 minutes on each side, and reserve the cooked chicken on a plate. In a small mixing bowl, stir together the ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, and spinach and set aside. In the same skillet the chicken was cooked in, over medium heat add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Whisk in the flour and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Increase the heat to high and whisk in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Continuing cooking for 4-6 minutes, or until thickened. Reduce the heat to low, and stir in the lemon juice, cheese and spinach mixture, and stir until smooth and incorporated. Add in the reserved chicken and drained linguine pasta. Thin the sauce with 1 tablespoon of reserved pasta water at a time if needed. Gently toss the linguine and chicken together to evenly coat in the sauce, and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 334

Calories from fat: 107

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 62mg

Sodium: 411mg

Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 29g

SmartPoints: 9

Clean Eating Quinoa Salad

This salad is an office favorite. Not only is it delicious, refreshing and filling, but it’s super healthy! Kale is one of the most cleansing foods you can get your hands on, and we use protein-packed quinoa, red and yellow bell peppers, shallots and sunflower seeds to really give you that cleansing kick you need. The red wine vinegar and olive oil dressing pulls it all together for a fantastic finish. At only 208 calories per serving, you’ll be packing this for lunch every day!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 13-15 minutes + 1 hour chill time

Serves: 8

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 cups quinoa, dry

4 cups water

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

¼ cup fresh basil, minced

1 shallot, minced

2 cups kale, coarsely chopped small

2 tablespoons raw unsalted sunflower seeds

½ teaspoon salt

Black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over high heat, add 2 cups of water and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 13-15 minutes until quinoa is cooked. Remove quinoa from heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork and set aside in refrigerator to cool. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the cooled quinoa, red and yellow bell peppers, shallot, kale, sunflower seeds, salt, and black pepper. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar and olive oil. Pour the dressing over the quinoa mixture and stir together to combine.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 208

Calories from fat: 55

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 152mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 7g

SmartPoints: 5

Turkey and Pomegranate Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

The pomegranate seeds add the perfect amount of sweetness, while the creamy balsamic dressing brings out a savory, mouthwatering flavor.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 10-15 minutes

Serves: 4 or 6

Serving size: ¼ (3 cups)

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound turkey cutlets (about 2 cutlets)

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper

12 cups mixed lettuce greens

½ cup pomegranate seeds

1 small crisp apple, thinly sliced

½ shallot, thinly sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons hot water

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Season the turkey with salt and pepper, and cook until done, 4-6 minutes on each side. Allow the cooked turkey to rest on a cutting board while preparing the rest of the salad. To make the dressing, in a small mixing bowl, whisk the dijon and balsamic vinegar together. Whisk in the hot water. Next, whisk in the oil slowly and season with salt and pepper. Slice the reserved turkey diagonally into ½-inch wide strips. To assemble the salad, toss the lettuce greens, pomegranate seeds, sliced apples, sliced shallot, blue cheese crumbles, and dressing together. Place the sliced turkey on top and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of salad (3 cups))

Calories: 342

Calories from fat: 138

Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 74mg

Sodium: 302mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 31g

SmartPoints: 9

Spicy Sriracha Chicken

The crispy, panko-breaded chicken soaks up the sweet and spicy sauce for a tender, juicy chicken nugget. Is your mouth watering yet?

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 18-20 minutes

Serves: 6

Serving size: ½ cup chicken (about 5-6 pieces)

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 35 pieces)

2 egg whites, whisked

¾ cup panko bread crumbs + 2 tablespoons

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ cup sugar-free maple syrup

2 tablespoons sriracha hot sauce

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375° F and grease a cooling rack that fits in the baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. (This will help the baked nuggets be crispy.) Whisk the egg whites in one small mixing bowl, and the panko, salt, and black pepper in a second mixing bowl. Dunk the chicken pieces in the egg whites and let the excess drip off. Next, dredge the chicken pieces in the panko, coating all sides. Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet and bake until the chicken is golden and done, 16-18 minutes. While the chicken is baking, prepare the sauce by heating the syrup, sriracha and soy sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir together the cornstarch and cold water to make a slurry, and set aside. Bring the sauce to a low boil, and then stir the slurry into the sauce. Allow it to come back up to a low boil for 1 minute until thickened. When the chicken is cooked, toss it into the sauce and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup chicken)

Calories: 124

Calories from fat: 15

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 362mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 2

Creamy Tortellini and Vegetables

Kids won’t be able to resist the creamy, cheese-filled tortellini if it means sacrificing a few carrots and green beans. It’s even got lots of protein for growing kids (and for Mom’s tough workouts)!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15-18 minutes

Serves: 7

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables

2 (9-ounce) packages cheese tortellini

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

⅛ teaspoon red chili flakes

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

½ cup skim milk

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Boil the frozen vegetables for 3-5 minutes, then add the tortellini and boil an additional 2-3 minutes. Drain and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, garlic, and red chili flakes and cook until the garlic is browned but not burnt, about 1 minute. Stir in the flour and cook for 30 seconds. Increase the heat to medium-high and whisk in the broth and milk. Stir constantly for 3-5 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the cheese until smooth and melted. Season the sauce with the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Transfer the cooked vegetables and tortellini to the skillet with the sauce, and gently stir to evenly coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 314

Calories from fat: 90

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 47mg

Sodium: 449mg

Carbohydrates: 45g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 15g

SmartPoints: 10

Mini Shepherd’s Pies

Portion control-friendly shepherd’s pie? Yes, please! This hearty beef entrée is full of nutrients and protein, but it can be easy to get carried away with portion sizes. Our Mini Shepherd’s Pies will keep your waistline in check and your taste buds happy, and your family won’t even realize they’re eating healthy!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup beef mixture and ⅓ cup mashed potatoes

Ingredients

2 baking potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup diced carrots

1 onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 pound lean ground beef

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup low-sodium beef broth

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup frozen corn

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. If you’re making individual servings, set out 5 small ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet. If not, make the entire recipe in a large oven-proof skillet. To make the mashed potatoes, place the potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring the water to a boil, cover and cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, 10-12 minutes. Drain the water and return the potatoes to the saucepan. Using an electric mixer, or a handheld potato masher, mix in the butter, almond milk, salt, and black pepper. Mash or beat to desired consistency and set aside. To make the filling, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, carrots, onion and celery. Cook until the carrots begin to soften, 6-8 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute. Add the beef and cook for an additional 6-8 minutes, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink. Sprinkle the flour in the skillet and stir to coat the beef. Add the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, beef broth, thyme, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Bring this mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer until the sauce has thickened, 10 minutes. Stir in the peas and corn, then take off the heat. If using individual ramekins, fill 5 ramekins with a heaping ¾ cup of meat filling and spread ⅓ cup mashed potatoes on top. If not, simply spread the mashed potatoes in an even layer over the meat filling in the skillet. Place the ramekins on the baking sheet or the oven-proof skillet, and bake until heated through, 15 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup beef mixture and ⅓ cup mashed potatoes)

Calories: 272

Calories from fat: 83

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 45mg

Sodium: 335mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 19g

SmartPoints: 8

Skinny Tuna Casserole

This recipe for Skinny Tuna Casserole is a simple, inexpensive, and healthy twist on an old family favorite. This tasty recipe only takes a few short minutes to put together and it is perfect for the entire family. Even the clean up is super easy! Feel free to add in extra vegetables like peas or carrots to this casserole to bump up the fiber and nutrients!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 of casserole

Ingredients

4 cups dry whole wheat egg noodles

2 — 5 oz cans albacore tuna in water

¾ cup skim milk

½ Tbsp honey mustard

2 Tbsp light mayonnaise

1 (6-ounce) can sliced mushrooms

½ cup sweet red pepper, chopped

½ tsp red pepper flakes

¼ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

1 (10 ¾ ounce) can fat-free cream of mushroom soup

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

¾ cup Fiber One® Cereal

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp Italian seasoning

1 Tbsp light butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Prepare whole wheat egg noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside. In a medium-sized bowl, combine tuna, milk, honey mustard, mayonnaise, mushrooms, red pepper, red pepper flakes, breadcrumbs and cream of mushroom soup. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, mix all ingredients together. Add egg noodles to tuna mixture and stir to cover egg noodles with mixture. Transfer tuna mixture to casserole dish. For topping, using a blender or food processor, crush Fiber One® cereal to a breadcrumb like consistency. In a small bowl, melt light butter in the microwave for a few seconds. In a separate bowl, mix panko breadcrumbs, Fiber One® Cereal, paprika, onion powder, Italian seasoning, and black pepper to make your breadcrumb topping. Add melted butter to breadcrumb topping mixture and stir together. Using your hand, evenly distribute breadcrumb mixture and breadcrumbs over casserole. Bake casserole in oven for 25-30 minutes until hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8th of casserole):

Calories: 294

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 35g

Fiber: 2g

Protein: 27g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 597mg

SmartPoints: 7

Skillet BLT Pizza

For a healthy, brand new twist on pizza night, try our Skillet BLT Pizza. It’s a deep dish pizza that combines your love of pizza and a classic favorite sandwich: the BLT! Serve it with a side salad to load up more more veggies and make pizza less “guilty”. Your family will love this pizza recipe, and thanks to its 229 calories per (big) slice, you’ll feel great serving it.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅙ of pizza

Ingredients

2 large tomatoes, sliced ¼-inch thick

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

4 slices lower-sodium bacon

1 (13.8-ounce) can classic pizza crust

⅓ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay the tomato slices in a single layer, and brush them with the oil. Evenly season the tomatoes with the Italian seasoning and salt then bake for 20-25 minutes, or until they are mostly dried out. While the tomatoes are cooking, line a second rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack, and bake for 10-15 minutes, until they reach desired crispness. Generously spray a cast iron skillet or a large oven-proof skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Roll the pizza dough out in the skillet, and fold the corners over, making a crust. In a small mixing bowl, stir together the sauce ingredients. Spread the sauce on the surface of the pizza dough and layer the cooked tomatoes, bacon, and the cheese over the dough. Still at 400° F, bake the skillet for 12-15 minutes, or until the crust is golden. When the pizza comes out of the oven, sprinkle the iceberg lettuce evenly over the top and cut the pizza into 6 slices.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅙ of pizza)

Calories: 229

Calories from fat: 57

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 617mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 8

Skinny Baked Burritos

Your husband will ask for seconds and thirds once you place this steaming dish of yummy Mexican goodness on the table. Even your kids will ask what smells so good!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25-30 minutes

Serves: 8

Serving size: 1 burrito

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound fat-free ground turkey

1 onion, diced

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon chili powder

1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice Spanish-Style Rice

1 (15-ounce) can reduced sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

8 low-carb, high-fiber tortillas

1 (10-ounce) can mild green chile enchilada sauce

½ cup reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375° F and grease a 13×9-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, turkey, and onions and cook until the turkey is cooked and the onions are soft, 8-10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and season the turkey with the cumin and chili powder.

Microwave the rice according to package directions and add it to the skillet, along with the beans. Stir together and turn off the heat. Fill ¾ cup of the burrito filling along one side of each tortilla and fold the ends in and over on themselves. Place the burritos seam-side down in the prepared casserole dish. Pour the enchilada sauce evenly on top of the burritos and cover in the cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and they are heated through. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 burrito)

Calories: 275

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 35mg

Sodium: 792mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 15g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 38g

SmartPoints: 5

Skinny (Gluten Free) UN-Fried Chicken

This is a quick and easy 30-minute dinner, that will make your kids think they are getting fried chicken tenders, while you have the peace of mind know they are baked! A little cheese-and-biscuit mix makes a delicious and beautiful coating! They come out of your oven looking like they could be straight out of the bucket from any chicken joint! Check out these 7 recipes, for more gluten-free dinners you’re going to love!

10 minutes

Cook time: 16-20 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 chicken tenders

Ingredients

¾ cup Bisquick® Gluten-Free Mix

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

1 tsp paprika

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins (10 tenderloins)

2 eggs, slightly beaten

3 Tbsp butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium size bowl mix together Bisquick®, cheese, paprika and salt together. Line a baking sheet with non-stick foil. Dip chicken into eggs then toss in Bisquick mixture. To avoid uncoated fingerprint spots on the chicken I usually shake the egg covered tender around in the bowl, then use a dry hand to shovel the Bisquick® mixture on bare spots. Place it on the baking sheet. Repeat process for the 9 remaining tenders. Drizzle melted butter over the chicken (about a ½ tsp on each). Bake for 8 minutes. Flip chicken and bake for an additional 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the center.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 261

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 28g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 609mg

SmartPoints: 6

Slow Cooker Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

These street-style pork tacos will be a hit at your next family gathering! The citrusy flavor of the pork really shines through when paired with our sweet Pineapple Salsa. These tacos are light, yet filling enough to be satisfied by one serving… which is only 313 calories, by the way!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours on high, or 8 hours on low

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 2 tacos with 1½ tablespoons Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients

1½ pound pork loin, trimmed of fat

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves, crushed

1 white onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

½ cup fresh orange juice (2 oranges)

¼ cup lime juice

3 tablespoons cornstarch

32 La Tortilla Factory Handmade Style White Corn Tortillas

2 cups Pineapple Salsa

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the sugar, cumin, allspice, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Pat the pork dry with paper towels, and cut the loin into 3-4 large pieces. This will speed up cooking time and make the pork more manageable to shred. Pour the dry rub onto a baking sheet, or in a large bowl, and coat the pork in it, making sure to cover all sides. Drizzle ½ tablespoon of oil on the bottom of the slow cooker with the garlic cloves, onion, and bell peppers. Place the pork in the slow cooker and pour orange and lime juice around it. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork is fork-tender. Strain the cooking liquid out of the slow cooker. It will be about 5 cups. Pour half of it in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Whisk together the cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water, and pour into the reserved boiling liquid. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 4-6 minutes until thickened, whisking frequently. Shred the pork and add the thickened sauce back into the slow cooker with the shredded pork, and stir to combine. To serve: Fill 2 tortillas with ¼ cup of meat each, and 1½ tablespoons of Pineapple Salsa.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tacos)

Calories: 313

Calories from fat: 42

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 55mg

Sodium: 573mg

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 28g

Smart Points: 6

Lightened-Up Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Sometimes you just need a big bowl of hot, creamy, cheesy broccoli soup but don’t always want all of the fat and calories. We whipped up a skinny version of the full-fat favorite that turned out to be just as delicious!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

3 leeks (white and light green parts only), chopped small

2 tablespoons light butter

½ yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 small heads fresh broccoli, chopped small (about 8 cups fresh broccoli florets)

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup water

1 (12-ounce) can fat-free evaporated milk

1 cup reduced-fat shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

To wash the leeks, immerse them in a bowl of cool water for a few minutes, then drain the water through a fine mesh sieve. Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the leeks, onion, and garlic and cook cook for 4-6 minutes, until the onions are translucent. Add the broccoli and season the vegetables with the salt and pepper, cooking an additional 6-8 minutes, until the vegetables are all tender. Add the chicken broth and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer, and cover and cook for 15-20 minutes. Add the evaporated milk to the soup, and blend smooth with an immersion blender in the pot. If you don’t have an immersion blender, be sure to chop the vegetables very small in the beginning. Add the cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with additional cheese to serve, if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)

Calories: 304

Calories from fat: 93

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 31mg

Sodium: 579mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 17g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 8

Recipe: Skinny Manicotti

This is a fun way to feel like you’re going out to a fancy Italian restaurant, but actually staying healthy at home. Pair it with a green salad and a thin slice of a whole-wheat baguette to get the full “restaurant” experience. Dim the lights and light a few candles for that authentic romantic glow and you’ll be good to go! If the kids are at Grandma’s for the night, who knows where this skinny meal will take you?

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 manicotti

Ingredients

1½ cups light pasta sauce

12 manicotti noodles, dry

1¾ cup fat-free ricotta cheese

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed and drained

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 egg white

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour ½ cup of the sauce on the bottom of the dish and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the manicotti according to package directions to al dente. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the ricotta cheese, spinach, Parmesan cheese, egg white, garlic powder, dried basil, and dried oregano. Scoop the cheese mixture into a gallon-sized resealable bag and cut the tip off the corner to easily fill the manicotti noodles. Gently fill each manicotti noodle evenly with the cheese mixture. This is easily done by filling one end of each manicotti halfway, then filling the other end. Line them in the prepared baking dish. Cover the filled manicotti with the remaining 1 cup of pasta sauce. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and top with the mozzarella cheese, then bake until the cheese is melted, an additional 5 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 manicotti)

Calories: 257

Calories from fat: 26

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 19mg

Sodium: 452mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 16g

SmartPoints: 8

Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats

If you don’t cook with the extremely versatile zucchini, now is your perfect chance to start! These zucchini boats are stuffed with delicious chicken sausage, onions, garlic, red chili flakes and cumin, then topped with marinara sauce, panko crumbs and Parmesan cheese for the perfect low-cal dinner. In fact, one serving (two zucchini boats) comes to only 280 calories!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 zucchini boats

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini (about 10 ounces each)

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

4 links chicken sausage, small dice

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon basil

2 cups lower-sugar marinara sauce

⅓ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Slice the zucchini in half lengthwise and scoop out the centers with a spoon, saving the centers. Roughly chop the removed centers and set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and drop the “scooped out” out zucchini in the water for 1-2 minutes to partially cook. Carefully remove with tongs and reserve on a paper towel-lined plate. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and cook the onions until they start to become translucent, 6-8 minutes. Add the garlic, diced sausage, reserved chopped zucchini centers, red pepper flakes, salt, black pepper, cumin, and basil. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, stirring to combine. Pour ½ cup of the marinara sauce on the bottom of the baking dish, and line the dish with the zucchini halves, cut side facing up. Evenly fill each zucchini boat with the sausage filling, and pour the remaining 1½ cup of sauce over the tops. In a small bowl, combine the panko and Parmesan cheese together. Evenly sprinkle the tops of the zucchini with this mixture. Generously spray the panko crust with nonstick cooking spray. Bake until the cheese melts and the top is golden brown, 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 zucchini boats)

Calories: 280

Calories from fat: 100

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 28mg

Sodium: 958mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 14g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 9

Skinny Blackened Salmon

This salmon recipe has become one of our favorites. Plus, it’s easy to prepare, which is always a plus! The trick to this dish is coating the salmon completely with the Fiber One Honey Clusters Cereal (which adds a little bit of sweetness) and blackened seasoning. It gives the salmon a sweet and spicy taste with a great, crunchy texture!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 Servings

Serving Size: 4 oz

Ingredients

Four, 4-ounce fresh salmon fillets

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning or blackened seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup Fiber One® Honey Clusters cereal

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, this will make for easy clean-up. In a food processor, blend Fiber One® Honey Clusters until crushed to a bread crumb like consistency. Add in salt, pepper and Cajun or blackened seasoning to crushed Fiber One® Honey Cluster cereal. Dip salmon into seasoning and press seasoning onto salmon until the salmon is completely covered with seasoning mixture. Place salmon on baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (4 ounces):

Calories: 280

Fat: 12g

Protein: 34g

Sugars: 2g

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 3g

Sodium: 396mg

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

