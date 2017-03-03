Fierce Trainer Fires Back After Instagram Deletes Her Cellulite Photo

A post shared by SundayMorningView (@sundaymorningview) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Cellulite might be one of the most irritating and frustrating skin conditions a woman can have, but one fitness trainer is embracing those dimples on her derriere with an unabashed attitude and receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

Mallory King, 25, is a Florida-based trainer and nutritionist who has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram since 2011. In addition to keeping track of her goals by frequently posting photos of herself in her stylish underwear and super cute sports bras, King has inspired more than 40,000 followers to keep fit and embrace their natural given bodies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But recently, an Instagram user left a nasty comment on King’s account about her cellulite in a photograph, provoking her to respond with one of the sassiest clapbacks.

Unfortunately, it was such a flawless post that Instagram removed her photo because of the partial nudity that violated Instagram’s community guidelines.

Fortunately, the Instagram account, Sunday Morning View reposted the photo with King’s original caption, “For that guy who made a negative comment about my cellulite yesterday. There are so many worse things in life than cellulite, like your sh-tty attitude. Let people do whatever the f-ck they want and look however they please and post whatever makes them happy. Find a hobby and worry about ya [sic] damn self.”

MORE: LIFE HACK: DIY Coffee Scrub for Cellulite

However, King is not convinced with the social network’s reasoning. In a follow up post, King shared another image expressing her upset.

“That image was deleted by @instagram this morning,” she captioned. “This upsets me for two reasons 1) Why do thousands of posts go unremoved that show butts and boobs in WAY more vulgar ways than mine? Is it because my cellulite is offensive? Is it because I’m not trying to be sexy? Is it because I don’t have the body type that is continuously shared on here? 2) Why are people so threatened by a woman unafraid of showing her body and speaking her mind?”

King added that people had used the excuse to remove the photo that their children could see it, and said, “Don’t let your kid on social media! No, that’s not it.”

She continued saying how it’s either that people feel threatened by her fierceness or as a society, have become brainwashed by the media to only show the “perfect pair” of breasts and behind and the rest which is “outside the norm” is considered “offensive.”

“Y’all can report my photos as much as you want,” King wrote. “I’m gonna keep sharing them because the world needs more women unashamed of their bodies and unafraid to share their voice.”

Related:

Your Guide to Understanding Cellulite

This Viral Video Is Proof That Cellulite Is Nothing to Be Ashamed Of

Trainer Shares ‘Embarrassing’ Cellulite Photo and Begs You to Hear Her Message