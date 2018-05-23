Fast Food Under 500: Chipotle

(Photo: Photo Credit: Insider Images)

Everyone has cheat days, but the important thing to remember during your cheat day is not to overindulge. And at a place like Chipotle, overindulging is not exactly difficult! However, we’re here to keep you on track with these tasty Chipotle meal options under 500 calories:

Burrito Bowl: You gotta love a good burrito bowl! Add chicken, brown rice, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and lettuce for a combined 425 calories. Swap the chicken for marinated steak for only ten calories more. If you’re looking for something with a little kick, choose barbacoa as your protein. The spicy, tender shredded beef will give your taste buds what they’ve been looking for. Add in some white rice, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, lettuce and cheese for 495 calories.

Want a taste of Chipotle but don’t want to spend the big bucks? We don’t blame you. Check out the recipe for our Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl here!

Salad: The amazing thing about Chipotle’s salads is that they’re so close to burrito bowls that you can barely tell the difference. Start with 2.5 ounces of fresh romaine chopped lettuce and add in chicken, lettuce, black beans, corn salsa and cheese for 490 calories. This salad will keep you full for hours!

If you’re craving a different salad or burrito bowl, you can calculate your own favorite Chipotle meal with their Nutrition Calculator here.

All three combos listed above are pretty close to our 500 calorie cutoff, so you’ll have to settle for a water or diet soda to drink. To give your water and metabolism a little something extra, try making and bringing your own detox water!

Who knew you could eat at Chipotle for under 500 calories? Next time you’re looking for a quick lunch or dinner on the go, don’t rule out Chipotle — just remember to count those calories!