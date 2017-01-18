Family Bites: 7 Homemade Snackables

Your Pinterest board is probably full of wholesome family meal ideas that make meal planning a cinch. However, snack time is still a mystery. You find yourself reaching for those not-so-wholesome goodies or packing a pre-packaged snack for the kids that lacks a nutritional kick needed for mid-morning and afternoon slumps.

Don’t let in-between meal munching wreck your family’s wellness plan. Check out these homemade snacks that keep processed food cravings at bay and hold you over until meal time, for adults and kids alike.

Cinnamon Pear Chips: You can make these chips with your favorite fruit and it’s a great way to knock out a sweet tooth craving and a crunch fix without sacrificing flavor.

Frozen Yogurt Covered Fruits: Another great way to incorporate your favorite fruits for a creamy treat that can be frozen to last and packed, as needed.

Veggie Chips: These are not the pre-packaged kind you find at the store loaded with potato starch and little nutritional value. Prepare these crispy veggies based on your favorite vegetables or farmer’s market finds. Season to taste and kick potato chips to the curb.

Parmesan Herb Almonds: Grabbing a handful of almonds is always a great snack alternative, but they can get B.O.R.I.N.G. Adding some flavor and zest to the almonds makes them a savory snack still worthy of on-the-go snack status. If these aren’t kid-friendly for your little ones, try Skinny Mom’s Fruit + Almond Trail Mix.

Peanut Butter + Fruit Protein Balls: This is an easy no-bake option that the kids can help prepare. Just mix ingredients, refrigerate, and roll into a ball. Doesn’t get easier than that!

Granola Bars: Sure, it’s easy enough to grab a box of granola bars at the store but many times these pre-packaged bars are filled with corn syrup and hydrogenated oils and an overload of sugar. Control what goes into your bars with a homemade granola bar recipe that tastes just as good…actually, better…than the junky alternatives.

Fruit Snacks: We know all kids are crazy about fruit snacks but this homemade option can leave you feeling guilt-free in letting your little ones indulge. And don’t be surprised when you find yourself stealing these snacks before your kids can get to them.

