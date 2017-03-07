Exactly What to Eat to Reach Your Weight Loss Goals

Want to lose weight? Change your diet!

It might sound simple, but if you’ve spent any time trying to lose weight,, you know how difficult it can be. We’re here to give you some diet tricks to make your weight loss journey a little easier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’re hungry, eat!

Michelle Cady, the founder of FitVisa.com, suggests that you think of your body as a highly functioning super-human computer.

“Calorie counting, timing your foods, and trying to game the system isn’t going to work, and in fact may work against you,” Cady said. “If you’ve eaten a bigger dinner from the night before, it’s best to wait a bit in the morning and hold off on a bigger breakfast.”

Try a smoothie bowl or liquids for breakfast to give your digestive system a break.

Eat often

Cady suggests eating every three to four hours to keep your blood sugar stable throughout the day.

“Always pair a carb with a fat or a protein source to slow the absorption of any sugar into your system,” Cady said.

The suggested snack should be around 150 calories before your workout. However, your post-workout refuel can be more substantial with 20 grams of protein and 30 grams of carbs.

“This allows your muscles to repair and replenishes your glycogen stores,” Cady said.

Fat is your friend

Eating healthy fats in the morning keeps you full longer and can boost your metabolism before your workout or long day at work. Healthy fats are also necessary for keeping your hormones happy and healthy.

Protein, protein, protein

Eating protein helps build lean muscle mass, and is key to losing weight. Not only does it satisfy your stomach and keep you full longer, but it slows down digestion and makes it less likely that you’ll head back for seconds.

“Eating around your schedule is best for losing weight,” said Cara Walsh of Medifast California, “just remember to eat foods that maximize your protein intake.”