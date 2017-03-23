Eva Mendes’ Less-Is-More Approach to Meal Planning Is So Relatable

(Photo: Shape / Arthur Belebeau)

We've touted the benefits of streamlining your daily decision-making with a meal plan, but Eva Mendes is a true pro. During an interview with Shape for their April cover, Eva revealed that she's a "creature of habit" when it comes to her meals.

Mendes starts most days off with eggs (unless there's a tempting pastry around; the actress has a major sweet tooth) as a quick way to jump-start her energy. "I find that when I start out with the right source of protein, it definitely helps [my energy level]," the A-lister said.



But when it comes to lunch and dinner, she likes to keep things even simpler. Mendes returns time and time again to salmon and quinoa with a salad, a go-to lunch that fits neatly into the star's health goals. And for dinner? The same combo makes a reappearance. We can't help but admire this time-saving tactic. "I'm a creature of habit in that way," Eva admits. "I don't get bored with food. I try to think about it as fuel for my body."

With two young daughters making home life hectic, it's easy to see why Mendes would opt for simple and satisfying over a complex roster of meals. "I am looking forward to is the time when dinner becomes a sit-down situation again," she said. "Right now I'm in survival mode with two babies, eating on the go."

While some of us might rely on a variety of meal options to break up our weeks (hello, sad desk lunches), there is something comforting and indulgent about eating your favorite food again and again.

Interested in taking a cue from Eva's hack? Check out our list of foods you should be eating on repeat. You can also find our favorite variations on her go-to salmon!

