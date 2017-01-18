Essentials for a Healthy Kitchen

(Photo: Buildipedia)

It’s that time again, and just like the seasonal cleaning with your closets & kids’ clothes, it’s ideal to freshen up your pantry several times a year. When throwing out the old, make sure you are replacing with foods that are going to match you and your family’s health objectives. There are a few essential categories that are important to keep in your diet. We’ve listed a few that will be critical for keeping your family healthy all year round.

Oils: Oils are a great way to keep healthy fats in your diet. Olive oil is always on hand in the Skinny Mom kitchen. It’s great for cooking, salad dressings, or just adding a little flavor to a dish or vegetables. Flax oil is the second main oil that we religiously keep in the kitchen. It’s great to add to a fruit smoothie, or even on a protein pancake in place of syrup if you buy the flavored kind. Macadamia oil, safflower oil, and coconut oil are others that can provide great benefits in your diet.

Grains: We normally keep several types of grains on hand, such sold fashioned oats, steel cut oats, quinoa, buckwheat flour, rice pasta, brown rice, and Jasmine rice. For those of you with gluten allergies, some of these grains can be found in the gluten-free section of your grocery store. Click here for 10 delicious gluten-free recipes.

Fruits: Even when trying to cut back on the natural sugars found in fruits, it is very important to keep them in your daily nutrition plan. Many people try to eat two pieces of fruit per day. You could try some sort of berries in the morning then pineapple, pears, or an apple around mid day. If you’re looking for true summer taste, try one of these delicious watermelon recipes!

Protein Powder: Whey protein powder can increase your nutritional efforts tremendously. Protein powder is one of the best ways to ensure that you are taking in enough protein for your active lifestyle. Many moms do not have time to stop and eat 6 small meals a day. While they cannot replace proper nutrition, protein shakes can be the answer to your busy schedule in keeping your body fed. We have several recipes that include protein powder, like the Skinny Mocha Java Protein Smoothie and our Chocolate Raspberry Protein Cupcakes. Looking for more protein smoothie recipes? Click here!

So try adding these few essentials to your kitchen. You’ll be on your way to a healthier lifestyle in no time!