Enforcing Healthy Choices Without Becoming a Food Cop

You’ve made the decision to eat healthier for the benefit of you and your family’s well being and future. Good for you.

However, don’t be alarmed if everyone in the family doesn’t jump on board the wellness train with you right away. You may be faced with the challenge of enforcing healthy eating without creating resentment by snatching fruits snacks from your kiddos hands mid-bite and snapping at your spouse when he pours half a bag of sugar into his tea pitcher.

Lay down the badge, healthy-eating bully. There are better ways to encourage healthy choices without having everyone scatter and hide when you enter the kitchen unannounced.

Get Everyone Involved: When possible, make preparing meals a family event. Invite the kids into the kitchen and have them help you toss the salad, slice the veggies, or fill the water glasses. Choose an age appropriate responsibility for each child which may even be as simple as a color game for toddlers. (Ex: “What veggie is green and looks like a tree? Can you get that out of the refrigerator?”)

Educate Your Brood: The reason that you are making healthier choices is likely because you have educated yourself. Good for you. Now, your family has to do the same. No, you don’t have to break out the encyclopedia or science text books. Find simple ways to inform them of the benefits of healthy eating. If your son plays soccer, find an article from a renowned soccer player that discusses healthy eating and activity and share it. If your toddler likes cartoons, there are great young shows produced that discuss healthy eating. When in doubt, Google it! Find a way to bridge the gap of interest between their likes and learning about wellness.