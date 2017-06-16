Emmy Rossum Says She Was Asked to Audition in a Bikini So a Director Could ‘Know If I Was Fat Now’

Emmy Rossum was asked to audition in a bikini so the director could see if she “was fat now” https://t.co/tXIojJY9Sf pic.twitter.com/zVhJ42vF8H — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 16, 2017

Emmy Rossum has been very outspoken when it comes to discrimination in Hollywood, and the actress didn’t hold back at a recent roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter when she discussed how she was once asked to meet with a director wearing a bikini.

Rossum was discussing her participation in David Schwimmer’s video vignettes, which were designed to fight sexual harassment, when she was asked if her career had ever been affected by that kind of situation.

“I’ve never been in a situation where somebody asked me to do something really obviously physical in exchange for [a job], like a pay-to-play kind of situation,” Rossum began. “But even as recently as a year ago, my agent called me and was like, ‘I’m so embarrassed to make this call, but there’s a big movie and they’re going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There’s no audition. That’s all you have to do.’”

Fellow roundtable guest Pamela Adlon pointed out that Rossum was already showing her body on her show Shameless, with Rossum responding that the director wanted to make sure she hadn’t gained any weight.

“He wanted to know if I was fat now,” she said. “That was basically the question. And I actually had this moment like, ‘Well, how good is the part?’ For a second, I was like, ‘Would I do it? Send me the script. Maybe the character is in a bikini in the movie.’”

Rossum added that the character was not in a bikini or nude in the film.

“‘We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight your ass is,’” she said. “Are you f—ing kidding me? Last time I checked, I’m not a f—ing model.”

