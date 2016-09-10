Doctors Order Janet Jackson to Rest Amid Pregnancy Complications

(Photo: Getty / Alexander Tamargo)

Janet Jackson is officially on bed rest.

The 50-year-old singer’s doctors have ordered her to rest until her baby comes, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is doing OK and resting until she is due for her baby,” a source said. The bed rest comes after the pop star experienced complications, according to the source.

“[Janet] is aware of complications, but as of now doctors say she is OK.”

Jackson has mostly kept her pregnancy under wraps, though brother Tito Jackson denies speculation that a surrogate is carrying the couple’s child, saying, she’s doing “very well pregnant, very pregnant.”

Jackson’s pregnancy was revealed in June, after she announced she was canceling her tour.

We hope the singer has an uneventful rest of her pregnancy!