Ditch Crunches With These 50 Core-Sculpting Moves

The mid-section is always giving women trouble. From the muffin top to the belly pooch, extra fat tends to hang around your core. If you’re ready to say goodbye to belly fat forever, then try using some of these 50 core moves.

1. Plank Jack:

We love this twist on a plank. By jumping your feet in and out, you are really pushing your body to another level and working more muscles, including your core.

Step 1: Place your hands on the floor directly beneath shoulders in push up plank position. Your body should form a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: Jump your feet out to the sides, and then back to center. Do not let your stomach sag or arch throughout the movement.

Modification (Beginner): Instead of jumping, step alternating legs out to the side and then back in.

2. Forearm Plank:

A plank is a tricky move that you may be avoiding. If that’s the case, it’s time to stop, because a plank is an effective way to work your abdominal muscles. Push yourself and try to hold a 60 second plank. Keep track of your progress and see how long you can go!

Step 1: Place elbows directly beneath your shoulders, legs extended.

Step 2: Press through your heels so calves are lengthened. Pull your navel in towards your spine and engage your glutes.

Modification (Beginner): Drop your knees to the floor.

3. Weighted Knee Lift and Twist:

Work your core along with your shoulders and glutes with this move. It’s a great way to tone and tighten the body!

Step 1: Begin by standing with your feet under the shoulders and the weight in both hands, lifted to your chest and elbows pointing outward. Lift one leg out to the side, just a couple inches from the ground.

Step 2: Lift the knee and cross it over the body as you twist the upper body in the other direction, like you’re wringing out the core. Keep the elbows lifted. Straighten the leg to the side again without touching the floor, if you can balance! Then repeat the lift and twist.

4. Boxer Slide:

You’ll love this move. Why? It works both your core and glutes, letting you tone, tighten and slim!

Step 1: Come into a wide stance and drop the hips down so you’re basically squatting. Keep the knees behind your toes and brings your fists up to your face to protect it. Drop down with your torso straight over the hips, chest lifted.

Step 2: Only moving the torso, slide the upper body over to one side. You’ll keep equal weight in both feet so you’re ready for anything! You’ll utilize the obliques as you slide from side to side. Stay low!

5. Kneeling Side Plank Clamshells:

Work your core and your outer thighs with this move! It take a bit of practice, but once you master it you can incorporate it into all your workouts.

Step 1: Lie on your side and prop yourself up on your elbow with the elbow directly beneath your shoulder. Bend both of your knees at a 45-degree angle, stacking your knees on top of one another. Rest the other hand on your hip. Squeeze the lower oblique so your torso and hips stay lifted.

Step 2: Keeping your feet together, and hips lifted, raise your right knee as high as you can without your heels coming apart. Pause, then return to the starting position. That is one rep.

6. Plank Jack and Jump:

We’ve taken the plank jack to another level with an added jump. This great compound move will allow you to work your core and quads at the same time!

Step 1: Begin in a high plank with your shoulders over your wrists and your feet close together. Make sure the hips are not sagging or piking upward, but in line with your body.

Step 2: Without moving the upper body or hips, jack the feet out to the edge of your mat. This distance does not have to be far. Jack the feet back together, then jump them to the outside of your hands. Your hands remain planted on the floor – they never move during this exercise.

Step 3: Jump feet back to high plank position. That is one rep.

7. Starfish Abs:

If you’re tired of boring crunches, try this move. You’ll enjoy the way it works your core and gets you out of your boring workout routine.

Step 1: Lie on your back and create an “X” shape with the arms and legs. Use your mat as a guide, putting the feet and elbows at the corners.

Step 2: Peel one shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground.

Step 3: Lie back down completely.

Step 4: Peel opposite shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground.

8. Crouching Tiger:

This is a move you may not have done before, so give it a try! It will work your core and your quads.

Step 1: Start on all fours, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Curl the toes under and pop the hips up so the knees are hovering above the ground about 2 inches. Look at the floor between your hands.

Step 2: Rotate the hips and torso as you kick one leg out to the side. You’ll do this by lifting the hand off the ground and swinging the opposite leg under the body. Flex the foot and straighten the leg as best you can. Return the leg to hovering position and repeat on the opposite side. Try not to put those knees down or pike the hips!

9. Crossover Plank:

This is a new way to plank that will specifically target your core.

Step 1: Come into your high plank with your shoulders over the wrists, fingers forward and spread. Bring the feet together and zip up the inner thighs to help you streamline the body: legs, hips, back and chest in a straight line. Be prepared to move to the side.

Step 2: Cross one hand in front of the other as you move the entire body over to that side. Step one leg out wider to support your shift.

Step 3: Uncross the arms and return to the high plank by bringing the feet together again.

Step 4: Drop one elbow down without opening the hips up to the side. You can spread your feet here if needed.

Step 5: Drop the other elbow down until you’re in a low plank. Make sure the elbows are straight under the shoulders and you squeezing the lats to create a nice, hollow space under the armpits. This will allow for the lats and core to hold the position rather than cramming the tension into your shoulders.

Step 6: Reverse the drop to return to your high plank. Cross the other arm in front to perform the exercise in the opposite direction. You can always do this exercise on your knees so long as you control the hips.

10. Pilates Hundreds:

This move is a classic Pilates exercise. The exercise is named after the 100 taps your arms make while holding your legs extended and your head and shoulders off the mat. This is a dynamic move that requires you to coordinate your breath with the movement.

Step 1: Lie on your back, then lift the legs off the mat into a position where your lower back is touching the mat. Then, peel the head and shoulders off the mat to engage the entire abdominal wall. Reach the fingers toward the feet, palms down.

Step 2: Hold the boat-like position of the elevated upper and lower body while your pulse the arms up and down. Inhale for five pulses, then exhale for five pulses. Use your breath to fuel the stabilization of the core.

Modification (Beginner): Bend the knees to tabletop, or bend the knees to tabletop and rest the head on the floor.

11. Plank Leg Triangle:

This is another plank variation that will rock your core. It will also work your inner and outer thighs for a slimming workout.

Step 1: Come into a high board by putting your hands under your shoulders, pointing your fingers forward, and setting your legs close to hip-width separated. Keep your body in a strong, straight line. Flex your feet.

Step 2: Lift one leg as high as you can with great control, making a point not to pike your hips at the highest point of the development. Keep on pressing through the foot rear area of your grounded leg.

Step 3: Breathe out, sending your leg out to the side while keeping it straight. Make a point to keep rise to weight on the two hands. Take the leg back to the board position without returning it on the floor.

12. Genie Abs:

Directly targeting your core, this move is the perfect move to swap out for crunches. It’s challenging and effective, but not too hard to master!

Step 1: Start by sitting down and leaning back as you lift the legs off the floor. Fold the arms over one another in front of your like a genie. Make sure your navel is pressing into your spine to activate the abs instead stabilizing through the lower back.

Step 2: Bring the knees and chest closer together for a tight crunch. You should feel yourself get taller as you crunch inward. Stay in control, exhaling on the crunch.

13. Bear Crawl:

The bear crawl is a new move that can your our abs and quads at the same time. Grab your mat and get down!

Step 1: Come to all fours with your toes curled under, hips over the knees and shoulders over the wrists. Lift the knees off the mat a couple of inches and hold. You should have a flat back. Look to your mat to keep the neck and spine aligned—you’ll know you’ve got it when your shins are parallel to the floor.

Step 2: Step the same side foot and hand closer to the center without changing the positioning of your back and legs. Keep the 90-degree hinge of the hips and bend in your knees and your core tight.

Step 3: Continue moving in the same direction by starting with the other foot and hand. If you’re moving to the left, you’ll begin with the left foot and hand, followed by the right foot and hand until you’ve reached the length of your mat.

14. Weighted Pilates Sit-Up:

Take your old, boring sit-up to a new level. With an added weight, this version of a sit-up will have you sculpting your abs in no time.

Step 1: Lie on your back and hold one dumbbell horizontally over your chest, arms extended. Flex the feet and allow for a natural curve of the lower back, but pull the belly button into the spine.

Step 2: Exhale and peel the spine off of the mat while continuing to hold the weight out in front of you. Keep your feet and legs on the mat. Come to a complete sitting position with a straight back before you roll the spine back down.

15. Corkscrew:

To work your abs and obliques, try the corkscrew. We love to get both abs and obliques in one move because it works two of the biggest trouble spots — the muffin top and belly pooch!

Steps 1: Hold one heavy dumbbell with both hands. Grip the dumbbell so there is one arm on either side of one leg. Squat down.

Step 2: Push up from the heels and throw the weight up and over the shoulder.

16. Spider Plank:

Change up your plank and try this spider variation! It’ll work your core muscles and get you a little bit closer to those abs you’ve been dreaming of.

Step 1: Come into your high plank with the shoulders over the hands and the body long and straight through the heels. You can spread your feet a little wider, to about hip-width, since you will be moving.Pull the belly button into the spine and let the shoulders pull away from you.

Step 2: Bring one foot up to the outside of your hand. This range of motion will depend on your flexibility, so try to get it as close as possible. Let the hips sink down so you feel a stretch.

Step 3: Return the foot to the first plank position, then repeat the step on the other side. Try to keep a steady tension in the core – avoid piking or dipping the hips as your transition from leg to leg.

17. Iron Cross:

This is a challenging move that will really kick your core into shape. You’ll love pushing yourself and seeing yourself improve over time.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your legs and feet together and your arms stretched out to a “T” shape, palms down.

Step 2: Using the lower abs, lift one leg straight above the hip. If this is too difficult, bend the knee first, then extend.

Step 3: Keeping both shoulder blades on the ground, cross the leg over to the other side. Tap it on the floor if you can. The more perpendicular you can get it, the better.

Step 4: Raise the leg up and set it down, then raise the other leg over the hips.

Step 5: Repeat the crossover on the other side. Respect your limits and work up to creating new ones! This is an excellent exercise to use for warm ups.

18. Kettlebell Russian Twist:

A move you may have tried before, it’s a great core workout and way more fun than a crunch.

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell (shown) in both hands, sit on the ground with your knees bent and your heels about a foot from your butt.

Step 2: Lean slightly back, keeping a straight spine.

Step 3: Draw your navel in towards your spine, and twist to the left, bringing the weight to your left side. The movement comes from the ribs rotating, not from your arms swinging. Then rotate to the right. That is one rep.

19. Kneeling Russian Twist:

This version of a Russian twist will be a nice change. When you perform it, be sure not to twist your hips and to keep them pushed forward. If you have a pair of dumbbells lying around, grab ’em. If not, you can still work on your core by omitting the weight with this exercise.

Step 1: Start by kneeling with your knees as close together as comfortable, and push your hips forward. Hold one dumbbell horizontally at the chest.

Step 2: Lean backward as far as you can while keeping control. Pause and return to an upright position. Do NOT hinge the hips — keep them pushed forward. Twist over to one side without lifting your knees off the floor. Immediately twist over to the other side — do not stop in the center. If you get dizzy from the twisting, look straight ahead and limit your range of motion.

20. Lying Heel Taps:

This is a great way to isolate and target your obliques — make certain to lift your shoulders off the floor and only move your upper body to reach.

Step 1: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lower back press firmly into the floor.

Step 2: With arms straight and parallel to the floor, lift your shoulder blades off the floor and reach your right hand to your right ankle, then your left hand to your left ankle. That is one rep.

21. Advanced Russian Twist:

If you want to make your Russian twist more challenging without equipment, try an advanced Russian twist. It’s done by lifting your feet off the ground, which forces you to put more focus and effort on your core.

Step 1: Start in a seated with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding one dumbbell with both hands in front of chest. Keeping your spine long and your core tight, lean back slightly and lift the feet a few inches off the floor.

Step 2: Slowly twist the torso to the left and bring the dumbbell beside the left hip. Return to start, and then slowly twist to the right and bring the weight beside the right hip to complete one rotation. That is one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Keep feet on floor and/or ditch the dumbbell.

22. Kneeling Sit to Rise:

This is a move that will help you to target your core in a more low-impact way.

Step 1: Come down to your knees and kneel with the hips resting on the heels. Fold your mat a second time for more cushion or place a pillow under the hips to relieve any pressure on the knees. Keep your chest lifted and place your hands on your thighs.

Step 2: Lift the hips from the heels and push them forward. Instead of just squeezing your thighs to get up, use force from behind and squeeze the glutes instead. Lift the arms up and out to guide you. Reverse the movement at the same speed. Make your core (glutes and hip flexors) do the work!

23. Baboon Jumps:

It’s time to get primal! This move works your core and quads in a new way. If you’re looking for a way to change up your routine, this is a great move.

Step 1: Begin with the feet hip-width apart and come into a forward fold. Bend the knees as needed. Make fists with your hands and place them on the ground in front of one foot. Drop the head.

Step 2: Put all the weight in your hands as you jump the feet up and over to the side – make sure if you had placed your hands in front of your left foot, you jump up and over to your left side. Stay low.

Step 3: With the chest still dropped, swing the arms between the legs. Immediately place the fists in front of your other foot and repeat the move in the opposite direction. If this is to intense on your back, lift the chest and increase the bend in your knees.

Modification (Beginner): Use a bench to place your hands on instead of the floor.

24. Elevated Plank Walk:

This move literally takes a plank to another level. You’ll get a great core workout and can tone your shoulders!

Step 1: Start with your feet on the box in your high plank: legs zipped together, shoulders under wrists, pushing back through the heels.

Step 2: Hinge your hips by pulling the belly button up and into the spine as you walk the hands back two to four paces into your downward dog. Feet do not move.

Modification (Beginner): Perform this move without the box!



25. Side Plank:

For another new plank, try it on the side! It’s a great core workout that will really challenge your strength and balance.

Step 1: Lie on your left side with your right leg stacked on top of your left leg. Prop your upper body up on your left arm, keeping your elbow directly below your shoulder. Keep your core tight and contracted.

Step 2: Lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line from your ankles to your shoulders. Repeat on opposite side.

Modification (Beginner): Drop to your elbow, pushing off your forearm and/or use your leg closest to the ground as a kickstand for additional support.

26. Side Plank Hip Dips:

Once you’ve mastered your side plank, add a dip! When you take your side plank further, you’re pushing your body and strengthening your core even more.

Step 1: Begin in side plank position with your shoulder over your wrist, feet stacked or staggered (shown here), and your lower obliques engaged to stay lifted.

Step 2: Let the hips drop a few inches without hinging them backward.

Step 3: Squeeze the lower oblique to lift you up past the neutral starting point into an arched position. Notice the intense crunch of the lower side abs. To help, inhale when you dip and exhale when you lift.

Modification (Beginner): Drop to your elbow, pushing off your forearm and/or use your leg closest to the ground as a kickstand for additional support.

27. Stability Ball Skiiers:

Ready to work? This move will really put your core to the test because you’ll have to use your core to stabilize and balance as you perform this move.

Step 1: Come into your high plank, shoulders over the wrists and legs on the ball. Instead of balancing only your feet, you want the ball to stretch from your knees to ankles. Then spread the feet apart to edges of the ball.

Step 2: Challenge the stabilizing core muscles by rocking the ball side to side, keeping both hands on the ground and hips in line with the spine. Go slowly at first until you learn the motion, then add speed.

28. Bird Dog Side Reach:

To target your core, try out the Bird Dog Side Reach. It’s a lower impact move but it’s still a challenge! Your core will work to stabilize and balance your body.

Step 1: Come to all fours with the toes curled under and the shoulders stacked over the wrists. Extend the opposite arm and leg as long as possible while looking down at your mat to create a straight spine.

Step 2: At the same time, slide the extended arm and leg out to the sides. Your range of motion may be different here. Stabilize through the core by keeping the torso as square to the mat as possible. Return the arm and leg back to its first extension before releasing them to the floor.

29. Bicycle Toe Taps:

This is a great move for working on your core at any time. It’s simple but helpful when trying to tone; you can even do it during commercial breaks or after a tough workout!

Step 1: Lie on your back and lift the knees over the hips. It’s very important to make sure the knees do not come any close to the chest. Use those hip flexors to stabilize! Place your hands on your tummy or at your sides, wherever it’s comfortable.

Step 2: Drop on foot down to the floor and tap your toes. Immediately lift the leg up again as the other leg comes down and taps. Use quick exhales to help you. Keep your back to the mat at all times.

Modification (Beginner): Come to your elbows.

30. Kneeling Hinge:

This move will work the muscles in your core and your booty! If you want to tone and tighten these trouble spots, try it out!

Step 1: Begin kneeling with your legs about hip-width apart, your toes pointed behind you and your arms extended straight out, holding a dumbbell in front of your chest. Brace the abs and maintain a straight line from your knees to your head.

Step 2: Hinge back as far as possible. Pause for a second. Squeeze the inner thighs, abs and glutes to lift you back to your starting position. Don’t break at the hips to try to get back up — instead, decrease your range of motion or try it without the dumbbell.

31. Boat Crunch:

A boat crunch is a great move for working your core. It’s challenging but manageable. Push yourself and see how many you can do without breaking.

Step 1: Sit down, bend your knees, then raise your legs until the knees are over the hips. Raise your upper body until you create a “V” from the chest to the thighs. Extend the arms forward for balance. Pull the belly button in so you are not arching your back. Try to get your calves parallel with the floor.

Step 2: Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet.

32. Seated Twist:

If you tried Russian twists and they were too advanced for you, this seated twist could be a great alternative! It’s a great starting point on your fitness journey!

Step 1: Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you. Flex the feet and pull the legs together. Sit tall with an open chest. You can always sit on a pillow for more support. Twist to one side and tap your fingers to the floor.

Step 2: Twist immediately to the other side without stopping in middle. Tap your fingers on that side. Keep your hips on the floor with equal pressure and make sure the spine doesn’t round. You’ll feel this in your obliques and lower core.

33. Stability Ball Plank with Leg Lift:

This is an advanced move that will rock your core. You will use your core for stability as you hold yourself up during this advanced plank.

Step 1: Using a stability, come into your high plank with your feet and ankles resting firmly on the ball. Bring your feet together to create a center of gravity with the ball. Your shoulders should be over the wrists and your hips should be lined up with the body — not sagging or piked.

Step 2: Slowly lift one leg a few inches to a foot off the ball. Point through the feet to create length. Only go as high as you can while keeping your balance.

34. Flying Tabletop:

Ready to try something new? Try holding this tabletop pose for as long as you can. Track your progress and watch yourself improve while you strengthen your core and quads.

Step 1: Come to all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Curl your toes under and press up to lift the knees. Only lift enough to your back is flat and hips are in the same line as your shoulders. Hold the position here to work the lower core. You’ll feel the quads burn up, too.

35. Dolphin Press:

Starting in downward dog, you move into a dolphin press. This move is a core-killing move that you’ll love!

Step 1: Come into your downward dog, pressing the heels into the floor. Then walk yourself down to your elbows and claps the hands together. Make sure the head drops between the arms. It’s OK if the heels come off the floor since you’re lower.

Step 2: Stabilize through the shoulders as you lean the chest forward, allowing it to come between the elbows. Keep the hips slightly piked, the the arch of a dolphin’s back. As you come forward, you’ll test your balance and challenge the core. Shift back to your starting position to complete your first rep.

36. Barbie Abs:

This is a leg-lifting move that puts you to work. By keeping your legs at different angles, you really focus your abdominal muscles to hold them in place.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your arms at your side, palms down. Raise your legs over the hips and pointing the feet. Create the “Barbie foot” by flexing only the toes. Bring one leg about 12 inches closer to you and hold this position.

Step 2: Lower the legs, keeping them firmly locked in your starting position. You’re only changing the angle of your hips by opening it as you lower. Raise the legs up again and repeat a few more reps before switching legs.

37. Plank Toe Taps:

This plank will work your core. By adding toe taps to your plank, you are pushing yourself harder and helping to tone your body.

38. Reverse Crunch:

This is no average crunch. This move will really work your lower abs, which is a trouble spot for many women.

Step 1: Lie with your back on the floor and with your palms facing down. Bend your knees in towards your chest.

Step 2: Raise your hips off the floor and crunch your knees inward. Reach towards the ceiling with your toes.Pause, then slowly lower your legs and roll your back down until you’re back in starting position. Use your core muscles to lift; avoid rocking back and forth.

Modification (Beginner): Place your hands under your behind for support, and decrease your range of motion.

39. Crossover Kicks:

Give your core and hip flexors a workout with some crossover kicks. Try doing these for a full 60 seconds!

Step 1: Lie on your back with your hands at your side, palms down. Raise the legs to a height where your back is still glued to the mat. Spread the feet apart 1 to 2 feet, pointed or flexed.

Step 2: Cross one leg over the other, uncross and then cross the opposite over top. Pick a pace you like and stick with it. Keep the work in your hip flexors and lower core, not your back.

40. V-Slide:

The v-slide uses gliders but if you don’t have any, paper plates or towels will work, depending on the surface you’re working on. This move will work your chest and core!

Step 1: Begin on all fours with your knees together, back flat or slightly arched and each hand on top of a glider (paper plates work on carpet; towels for hard floors). Your hands should be under your shoulders. Tuck your toes under to press against the floor.

Step 2: Allow the sliders to glide you out, moving your hands forward and outward like you’re making a “V.” Once you go as far as you can, drop your chest to the floor and slide the hands in closer until you can press straight up.

41. Kettlebell Sit-Up and Press:

Sit-ups are a standard for ab workouts, but with the added kettlebell press you can work your core as well as your upper back.

Step 1: Begin by lying down on your back with your knees bent, heels digging into the floor and feet flexed. If you have neck issues, relax the head on the floor. Hold the kettlebell to your chest.

Step 2: Keeping your legs and feet glued together, roll the spine off the floor and come up to a sitting position as you press the kettlebell overhead. Stick the chest out at the top of the movement to make sure you get completely vertical.

Step 3: Roll the spine back to the floor as you bring the kettlebell into the chest. If you find your feet are coming off the floor, try tucking them under a heavy pair of dumbells or the couch to anchor you.

42. Standing Side Crunch:

The standing side crunch takes a well-known move and translates it to target the obliques. That means slimming those muffin tops!

Step 1: Begin with your feet at hip distance and raise one arm over your head. You can place the opposite hand on your hip for balance.

Step 2: Take the leg on the same side as the raised arm and bend the knee as you crunch it out to the side. Pull the knee into the armpit as the arm bends and crunches downward. Raise the knee as high as you can. Set the foot back down and repeat. Switch sides.

43. Alternating Side Bends:

Like the standing side crunch, this move will target your obliques, helping you to shrink that muffin top.

Step 1: Begin in your neutral standing position with the dumbbells resting at your sides. Roll the shoulders back and down and set the feet as wide as your shoulders.

Step 2: Let one of the dumbbells pull you down, crunching the oblique. Go as low as you can without leaning the chest forward or breaking at the hips.

Step 3: Squeeze the glutes to raise yourself up to the standing position and immediately drop to the other side. Act like the dumbbells are heavy anchors. Focus on the activation of the obliques and glutes rather than the direction of the dumbbell.

44. Reclined Inner Thigh Pulse:

This move is an excellent choice when you want to work your thighs. Additionally however, this move will work your lower core where belly fat lives.

Step 1: Sit on the ground, knees bent, feet flat, squeezing a ball between inner thighs or knees. Beginners, place palms on ground by hips, leaning back. For more of a challenge, lift the arms up by your side.

Step 2: Raise the legs up and give the ball a nice squeeze using the inner thighs. Lower the feet to the floor for a quick tap and begin the next rep.

45. Side Climbers:

This move does more than just work your core. It’s also great for working your lats and quads.

Step 1: Place your hands on the floor directly beneath shoulders in push up plank position. Your body should form a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels. Feet should be touching.

Step 2: Tightening your core, jump your feet to the right, bringing your knees toward your right elbow. Your torso will twist to the right.

Step 3: Jump your feet back to plank. Repeat on the opposite side. That’s one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Instead of jumping, step legs one at a time towards your elbow and then one at a time back into plank.

46. Kettlebell Windmill:

Grab your kettlebell and get going. This move will work your core, glutes and shoulders for an allover workout. The key to this move is to pretend your body is between two sheets of glass as you bend to the side — this will ensure that you hit those obliques. High rep and medium to heavy weight is recommended.

Step 1: Grab a kettlebell with one hand and raise it straight over your shoulder. Stand with your feet a little wider than the hips and let your other arm rest at your side.

Step 2: Look up at the kettlebell and let your resting arm glide down your leg. Your hips will push out to the opposite side, but your legs remain straight. Go only as low as you can with straight legs. Imagine that your body is between two panes of glass. Continue to look at the kettlebell. If you have neck issues, looking down at your toes will be a better option.

Step 3: Exhale and squeeze the lower obliques to help you stand up to your starting position. Perform all your reps on one side, then switch to the other side and repeat.

47. Stability Ball Leg Raises:

Get ready for a move that works not just your abs but also your glutes, hamstrings and quads.

Step 1: Start by lying on your back with a stability ball between your legs.

Step 2: Contract your legs and press your lower back firmly into the mat for support. Slowly, lift your legs up, pause, then lower the ball to the ground with control. That is one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Add a bend at your knee.

48. Mountain Climbers:

This move may not be new to you, but it’s a great workout to keep using in your routines. It will work your core and glutes for allover toning! Watch it done above or follow the directions below.