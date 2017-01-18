Did Someone Say Hot Chocolate?

Ahh, hot chocolate, a great snack or break time drink. It’s the chocolatey, sugary drink that’s been around for what seems like forever, perfect for when the weather gets cold and you’re curled up by the fire. You can go out and get a designer hot cocoa from Starbucks or better yet make your own hot cocoa at home! Try a few of these hot chocolate recipes and embrace the cold weather!

Healthy Hot Chocolate: Let’s start off with a healthy version of hot chocolate. This will get you that perfect hot cocoa taste but without all those calories. If you want to indulge yourself but don’t want to feel guilty, try this recipe! It’s even super easy to make with only four ingredients. (via The Chic Life)

Starbucks Hot Chocolate: Remember when we mentioned that you could always grab a hot cocoa at Starbucks? Well, you can now make hot cocoa at home that tastes just like their recipe! You don’t have to be surrounded by a bunch of college students and overpay for a coffee. (via Top Secret Recipes)

Vegan Hot Chocolate: Five minutes and six ingredients will create an amazing vegan hot cocoa for you to enjoy on a nice winter’s day. After trying this creamy delight you’ll be surprised to realize that it’s healthy too! (via Minimalist Baker)

S’mores Hot Cocoa: Adding marshmallows to your hot chocolate can make your day feel just a bit more special. This recipes adds not only s’mores, but crushed marshmallows and chocolate drizzled on top! You can even skip the cocoa powder for your favorite hot chocolate mix to make it easier. (via Minimalist Baker)

French Vanilla Hot Cocoa: After one mug of this hot chocolate recipe you’ll be craving another. It calls for french vanilla creamer to add a floral note to the cocoa. You’ll never go back to store-bought mixes after trying this hot cocoa! (via Fridgg)

Salted Peanut Butter Hot Cocoa: It’s easy to imagine a hot cup of cocoa, but now imagine that cocoa filled with melted dark chocolate peanut butter and topped with a few toasted marshmallows. With a sprinkle of sea salt you’re all done; now it’s finally time to drink this decadent drink. (via One Ordinary Day)

Coconut Hot Chocolate: A tropical and healthy take on hot cocoa. This recipe is dairy-free, nut-free and sugar-free too! Even without those awesome ingredients, this hot cocoa is to die for. (via Mother Nature Network)

Dried Plum Hot Cocoa: For a thick, rich hot chocolate recipe try this healthy treat! It’ll be just like you’re drinking plain chocolate. You can even benefit from his drink with all the antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Hot chocolate doesn’t always have to be a guilty pleasure. (via Mother Nature Network)

Peppermint Patty: For an adult twist on hot chocolate you need to try this pepperminty drink! What makes this drink only for those over 21 is the peppermint schnapps. You can have a minute snack and a nightcap all in one with this drink. (via Paste Magazine)

Triple-Chocolate Amaretto Hot Cocoa: This creamy, chocolatey treat will make you very glad that you’re of drinking age. Top it off with some grated dark chocolate, slivers of almonds and shredded coconut. (via Paste Magazine)

Mexican Hot Chocolate: The Mayans were the first ones to ever make hot chocolate, but they made it spicy and drank it cold! Thank goodness for microwaves and stoves to make our cocoa hot. This recipe is attributed to the Mayans because it adds a dash of cayenne pepper for that special added kick. (via Mother Nature Network)

Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate: Everyone seems to have a craving for pumpkin spice and white chocolate when the holiday season comes around. What if you combined these two tasty treats? Can’t you imaging just how amazing it would taste? (via Tater Tots and Jello)

