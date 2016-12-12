Details on Elle Macpherson’s Detox and Healthy Living Tips for Winter

(Photo: Instagram/@ellemacphersonofficial)

As the temperature dips, Elle Macpherson says she makes some minor tweaks to her food and fitness routine to keep her strong and healthy until spring.

The 52-year-old, who looks more like 32, says her fitness days have mellowed out to 45-minute daily workouts these days.

“I’m not as hardcore as I used to be with my exercise,” she told Well and Good. “These days it’s 45 minutes of something I can do outside where I break a sweat, like running along the beach at home in Miami. During the cooler months, I often double my exercise—I do something in the morning and then again at night.”

During the day I love hiking […] and I also immerse myself in yoga. Yoga can be practiced anywhere, plus it warms you from the inside out—just make sure you break a sweat!

Another way Macpherson stays warm? She starts her day with hot water with lemon and even cooks with bone broth.

“I am a big fan of starting my day with hot water and lemon, and as the weather cools down I include it before each meal,” she said. “I have also been exploring bone broth—either to drink like a coffee or used in soups and stews. It’s great for immunity.”

The last way Macpherson preps herself for winter is by going on a mini cleanse — a vegan cleanse, that is.

“After spending a week at The Ranch Malibu I am a fan of going vegan for a week,” Macpherson said. “A vegan week means no fish, eggs, or animal products, but rather than just choosing raw recipes—which I like in summer—I go for warm foods as well, which I think is really important in fall. To start my day, I go with a mini-cleanse smoothie bowl that captures the flavors of fall.”