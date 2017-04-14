Demi Lovato Is Totally Fine With Not Having a Thigh Gap and We Are Here for It

I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am. #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Demi Lovato any more, she shares an awesome body-positive Instagram post celebrating her thighs.

After sharing a beautiful photo of herself and saying she’s “feeling better than I’ve ever felt,” she posted a beachside snap of her thighs.

“I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #recovery, #selflove and #EVERYbodyisbeautiful.

Lovato’s post is a powerful testament to self love and a reminder that all bodies are perfect just the way they are.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction and developing bulimia at a young age; in March she celebrated five years of sobriety.

“Every day you have the chance to turn it all around,” she wrote on Instagram on World Health Day. “Take care of your body and mind, and it will take care of you back.”

