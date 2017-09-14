59-Year-Old Suffers Through 24-Hour CrossFit Workout for an Incredible Reason

Any CrossFit enthusiast would shiver at the word “Murph” and if it makes a hardcore gym-goer cringe, you know it’s rough. But one UK man took this insane workout to new heights for an inspirational cause.

59-year-old Dave Barry smashed through 11 total rounds of the circuit for 24 straight hours. The workout calls for strapping into a weighted vest before barreling through a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another 1-mile run.

He committed to this physically exhausting challenge to raise awareness for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Though he never served in the military, he said he’s seen friends suffer from the disorder and wanted to show respect to them by pressing through the workouts.

He’s the first person to attempt to do the challenge for 24 hours. See footage from his run in the video below:

The “Murph” workout Barry completed was named in memory of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

CrossFit, who often names circuits in memory of enthusiasts who’ve lost their lives, says, “This workout was one of Mike’s favorites and he’d named it ‘Body Armor.’” The company named the workout after the “focused warrior and great American who wanted nothing more in life than to serve this great country and the beautiful people who make it what it is.”

At the 15th hour mark of his personal challenge, Barry had completed seven rounds of the workout when tendonitis in his knee started to cause intense pain. Still, he set a goal to hit more than ten rounds by the end of the 24 hours.

“Mental toughness is second nature to me,” he said in the video, and kept pushing through the pain.

Barry’s CrossFit friends echo this, describing the athlete as tough and selfless. Members of the CrossFit Truro gym completed single rounds with him so he was never pushing through a circuit alone.

“It’s a testament to him,” one of Barry’s fellow athletes said, “but it’s also a testament to the importance he’s placing on combat stress by doing one of the hardest workouts you can do for 24 hours at 59 years old… It’s incredible.”

