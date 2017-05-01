Ciara Shares Last Days of Pregnancy With Beautiful Video

You Bring Us Peace ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Days after Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their baby girl, Sienna Princess into the world, the two are now giving fans a glimpse into her final days of pregnancy.

Prior to welcoming their 7-pound, 13-ounce bundle of joy on Friday, the couple celebrated with a babymoon getaway to the beach.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ciara shared with fans a beautiful, breathtaking video of the pair frolicking under the sun in an artsy video, set in black and white. And truth be told, the new parents have never looked more in love.

Featuring a very pregnant Ciara in a white gown, the video is artistically crafted. Enjoying tender moments with her husband, who is caught snapping photographs of the new mom as she walks along the beach, Ciara captioned the video as “You Bring Us Peace.”

Set to the acoustic tune by indie artist, Joy Oladokun’s “No Turning Back,” fans were instantly in love with the candid moments shared by the couple with many expressing their love and congratulations to the happy family.

Sienna Princess is Ciara’s second child, as she gave birth to her son Future Zahir Wilburn with rapper Future back in May 2014. She and Wilson married in 2016.

