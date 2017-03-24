The Exact Diet Behind Christina El Moussa’s Incredible Bikini Body

A post shared by L*Space by Monica Wise (@lspaceswim) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Given the past year Christina El Moussa has had, we wouldn’t blame her one bit if every once in a while she skipped a workout or found solace in comfort food — but this week’s bikini photos prove that she’s been doing anything but that.

The Flip or Flop star showed off her fit figure in a mother-daughter bikini shoot for L*Space Swimwear by Monica Wise, proving that her healthy eating habits pay off.

“I don’t call it a ‘diet,’” El Moussa said in an interview with her nutritionist, Cara Clark. “I just truly love to eat healthy. Eating bad food makes me feel, well, bad. Healthy eating is part of my lifestyle.”

A big fan of smoothies and green juice, El Moussa says she eats a “clean, organic diet.”

“My kids have food allergies so we all try and limit gluten and dairy,” she says.

“I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili,” she told PEOPLE. “For a little dessert, I love Justin’s Organic Mini Peanut Butter Cups — delish!”

Following in the footsteps of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, El Moussa also starts her mornings with lemon water. (The secret behind lemon water is that it revs your metabolism early in the day and helps quell hunger pangs right off the bat!)

Could you follow her diet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

