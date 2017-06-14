Chrissy Teigen’s Revelations About Anxiety and Postpartum Depression Is What We Need to Hear

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Chrissy Teigen’s unabashed honesty is our favorite trait from the multitalented supermodel and mom, but her latest admission about the realities of motherhood is what we are seriously applauding.

After sharing her struggles with postpartum depression (PPD) in a groundbreaking essay published by Glamour this past March, Teigen is opening up a dialogue about anxiety and PPD through her own experiences to Marie Claire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Squashes Twitter Troll After Accompanying John Legend to the Tony Awards

The July cover girl addressed anxiety and PPD, outlining what it’s really like to live with such conditions on a daily basis.

“Every step I take feels a little shaky,” she admitted. “It’s such a weird feeling that you wouldn’t know unless you have really bad anxiety… You feel like everyone is looking at you.”

And the 31-year-old might be right. Anxiety is known to be one of the most common mental-health condition in the U.S., affecting a little more than 40 million adults, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Teigen reveals she was officially diagnosed with anxiety shortly after her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, was born. But in addition to anxiety, she was also diagnosed with PPD, a mood disorder the American Psychological Association states impacts one in every seven to nine mothers.

But, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has been using a combination of antidepressants and therapy as treatment, says she won’t let the fear of PPD get in the way of her having a family.

“I would definitely adopt or have foster children,” she said. “But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was — could it?”

Though it’s a decision every woman can make for themselves without judgment, Teigen’s unashamed dialogue is a refreshing one for women all over.

While Teigen sees the value of exercise for mental health reasons, she admits she has issues when it comes to heading out.

“I need to see Simone De La Rue [Body by Simone; personal fitness trainer],” she says. “I always feel great after I see her — [but] in L.A., there’s never any f–king parking. So for someone who doesn’t already love working out, there’s nothing selling you on it.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @etnow

Related:

Watch: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Has ‘All Eyes on Dada’ During John Legend Concert

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Threw the First Pitch at a Seattle Mariners Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Their Daughter Luna to the Zoo