Chrissy Teigen Clarifies Plastic Surgery Comments With Reminder to ‘Never Ever Joke’

Chrissy Teigen is one of the more real and honest celebrities out there.

From posting double-chin selfies to scarfing down the goods at Taco Bell, Teigen redefines what beauty means today by exhibiting there’s nothing more lovely than your food-loving, selfie-taking self.

But while Teigen has been honest about a lot, she recently had to clarify comments she made about liposuction when she quipped in an interview with Glamour that “Everything about me is fake, except my cheeks.”

While pointing to her forehead, nose, and lips, she added, “fake, fake, fake.”

Assuming it was an exclusive, never before heard confession, several media agencies ran with the story, not realizing Teigen — ever the jokester — was just showing off her signature sense of humor.

The only thing that was true about her liposuction story was her armpits. Teigen admitted that she had liposuction on her inner armpits a few years ago, which had her feel better when wearing strapless dresses.

However, as a realist, she does see the humor in it and called it “the dumbest, stupidest thing” she’s ever done.

Teigen took to Twitter Friday to clarify her comments after the lighthearted admission spread, writing, “Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back).”

Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back) pic.twitter.com/89mHXGE1Hc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

She went on to add, “You think I’d have this ass if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass.”

You think I’d have this ass if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass. 😂 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

The wife of John Legend and mother of 1-year-old Luna revealed earlier this week that she has had some Botox, but for reasons you think. She had injected the serum into her jaw muscle in hopes to “relieve tension from constantly clinching.”

I also had Botox in my jaw muscle to relieve tension from constantly clinching. I was not like this before. Pay my bill, POS POTUS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Teigen has some beautifully, prominent cheekbones and denied rumors of cheek implants in the past. In 2015 she tweeted, “Don’t [you] think that if I took the time to get cheek implants I would have also had my jaw shaved down.”

