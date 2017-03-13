Chrissy Metz Stuns in Swimsuit for Debut Fashion Shoot

Chrissy Metz is looking good!

The This Is Us star showed off her gorgeous figure in her debut fashion shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, and the 36-year-old looks seriously stunning.

“When I first heard Harper’s Bazaar wanted me to be sexy,” Metz recalled, “I was like, ‘Who, me?’ I knew y’all were edgy but this is incredible — it’s validation.”

Metz rocked a series of pinup-inspired looks for the shoot, including a red one-piece suit, blue bustier and navy polka-dot dress, accessorizing with winged-out liner and a fierce red lip.

“I can get into this now because I finally have the confidence,” she said of the shoot’s sexy vibe.

The actress explained that her view of herself isn’t affected by what anyone might think of her.

“Like, if I ever end up on the worst-dressed list, it’s not going to make me fall apart,” she said. “I want to look great and feel good and be comfortable, but at the same time, none of this really matters. This is the fun stuff.”

Metz added that she hopes her confidence can inspire others to accept themselves as they are.

“If you can’t love who you are now, you can’t get to the place you want to be,” she said. “It’s a daily lesson for all of us. I’m paving the way for other women and men who know they’re destined for greatness but they don’t believe it yet.”

Check out the rest of Metz’s sultry snaps below, and for even more Metz, shop her Womanista Approved picks here.

