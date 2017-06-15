Candace Cameron Bure Makes a Healthy Caesar Salad With Half the Calories

(Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Candace Cameron Bure is the queen of healthy eating. Seriously — she eats a vegan, plant-based diet full of leafy greens, fruits, veggies and every superfood known to man. (Her workouts are also on point, but that’s another story.)

In fact, she even limits her helpings of Caesar salads to once a year. Once a year, people!

“I’ll eat Caesar salad maybe once a year, at BOA Steakhouse, because it’s just so good,” she told Delish.

The reason being that they’re simply too fattening. A typical Caesar salad packs anywhere from 440 to 470 calories, but at some restaurants, that number can go well over 1,000 (think: added chicken, dressing, croutons, cheese).

In order to save the day, Delish and Cameron Bure teamed up to create a modified, low-calorie Caesar salad recipe with a vegan dressing, coming it at only 235 calories.

In the dressing: Dijon mustard, hummus, garlic, nutritional yeast, soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, water and cayenne pepper. Drizzle it on a bed of kale, romaine, cooked quinoa and a few slices of avocado and you’ve got yourself the healthiest Caesar salad ever!

You’ve still got the classic creaminess of the dressing — thanks to the hummus — and the unami taste comes in from the soy sauce and Dijon. But what about the nutritional yeast? It offers B vitamins, fiber and protein, but it also gives the salad its classic Parmesan cheese taste — without the cheese!

“Whoa,” Cameron Bure said, after taking the first bite. “There’s some heat in this salad, and it’s so good.”

Sounds like a winner to us!

