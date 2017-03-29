Cameron Diaz Does This Every Day After She Wakes Up

(Photo: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer)

When it comes to following a healthy routine, Cameron Diaz has got it down to a science — but it wasn’t always that way.

In The Body Book, Diaz explains that until her mid-20s she didn’t take good care of her body. She ate junk food (which led to crazy amounts of acne), smoked and generally didn’t give a healthy lifestyle a second thought.

“While I was eating burgers and burritos and onion rings and French fries and sodas, I had the worst skin,” she wrote. “I mean, I had terrible, terrible skin. It was embarrassing, and I did everything I could think of to make it go away. I tried to cover it with makeup. I tried to get rid of it with medication – oral, topical, even the harshest prescriptions. Nothing helped for very long. The pimples were still there through high school and into my twenties, while I was modeling and acting.”

However, all of that changed when she signed on for Charlie’s Angels at the age of 26. “I had just quit smoking. I had poor eating habits. I had no strength.” That’s when Cheung-yan Yuen, her and Drew Barrymore’s martial arts master for the film, changed their lives forever with fitness.

In addition to working out (“I love the gym,” she writes), Diaz starts her day in a pretty awesome way.

“Every night before I go to sleep, I fill up a big glass bottle with water and put it on my bathroom counter. First thing in the morning, right after I brush my teeth, I drink it. Because I know that during the night, while I am sleeping, all of that breathing in and out exhales a lot of moisture from my lungs. Imagine how much water you can lose during eight hours of breathing! Because we can’t replenish it while we are sleeping, it’s important to rehydrate once we wake. Once I drink the water in the bottle by my sink, I feel it immediately. I go from being a wilted plant to one that has just been rejuvenated by the rain.”



We can’t wait to steal this healthy living tip from Cameron Diaz and see what it does for our skin! Will you try it too?

