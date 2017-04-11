This Total-Body, No-Equipment-Needed Workout Will Burn Calories Long After You Finish

If you can’t stop hearing about HIIT workouts, it’s because they work. High intensity interval training is a science-backed strategic workout designed to help you burn as many calories as possible — even after you finish the workout.

You can thank EPOC (or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption), the state your body goes into after a HIIT workout, which refers to the amount of oxygen required to restore your body to its normal, resting metabolism.

We don’t know about you, but the idea of being able to burn calories while lying defeated on the gym floor after a tough workout sounds pretty awesome to us. In some cases, you can even burn calories hours after a post-HIIT workout!

With this HIIT workout, you’ll do a 5-minute dynamic warm-up followed by 27 minutes of interval training, and then a 5-minute cool-down. The best part about this workout is that all you need is an exercise mat! Using your bodyweight helps build strength all while making it easy for you to work out in your living room.

Ready to get started? Grab a water bottle and click “play” on the video below!

