Burn Survivor Celebrates Second Pregnancy After Being Told She Could Never Have a Baby

When Andrea Grant was nine-years-old she and her 11-year-old brother were severely burned in a gas explosion. She flatlined at the hospital, but survived. Growing up Grant dealt with confidence issues and was even told she’d never be able to have a baby.

The extreme scarring on her torso and abdomen would not stretch enough to allow for a pregnancy.

Grant made an appearance on the syndicated daytime television show, The Doctors, to share some incredibly happy news.

She is 39 weeks pregnant with her second child.

Thanks to multiple skin grafts and skin releases she was able to carry her own babies. She also uses skin oils and warm baths to keep the skin as elastic as possible and ease the pain.

She shared photos from her gorgeous maternity shoot and it’s hard to tell she ever suffered with confidence issues. This mama is stunning.