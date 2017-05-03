Britney Spears Shows off Her Seriously Toned Body With a Pair of Gym Selfies

Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way 💕👙💕💕🌺🌸🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Britney Spears is back at it!

The pop star is no stranger to putting in work at the gym, and Spears didn’t let her busy weekend stop her from getting her fitness on.

Just one day after she was honored with the Icon Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday, the 35-year-old shared a pair of selfies on Instagram that have us packing up our gear to hit the gym.

In the snaps, Spears shows off her abs as she poses in the mirror, following that shot up with a mirror selfie in which she displays her flexibility while sitting in a split.

“Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way,” the mom of two wrote, adding a series of pink emojis to coordinate with her pink sports bra.

Spears is no stranger to showing off her workouts on Instagram, and recently shared a clip of herself training while flaunting her enviable bod in a bikini.

Along with the gym, the singer is also keeping in shape with her Las Vegas show, Britney: Piece of Me, which will wrap up its four-year-run in December.

For more of how Spears achieves her slammin’ bod and those chiseled abs, check out a few of her best Instagram posts.

