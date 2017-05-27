Brie Bella Opens up About Her Fitness Journey Following Daughter’s Birth

17 days since I’ve given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!! Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose I’m finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre pregnancy body. It’s gonna be a long road but I’m ready!!!Only on my YouTube channel, link in bio 💪🏽🙌🏽✨
It has been a little over two weeks since Brie Bella gave birth to her daughter, Birdie Joe. The WWE star has been documenting every step of being a first-time mom on social media.
She recently took to Instagram to share an image of herself, while proudly showing off her post-baby body and updated fans on her fitness journey.
“17 days since I’ve given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!!” she captioned.
The new mama added, “Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose, I’m finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre-pregnancy body. It’s gonna be a long road but I’m ready.”
The Total Divas star can’t help but gush about her little girl and the joys of being a mom, including her love of breasteeding.
“Breastfeeding…literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting. I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she wrote next to a photo of her feeding her daughter.
Photo Credit: Instagram / @briebella
