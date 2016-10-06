Brie Bella Expecting First Child With Husband Daniel Bryan

(Photo: Instagram / @thebriebella)

Brie Bella is pregnant!

The former WWE star is expecting her first child with her husband, WWE legend Daniel Bryan, E! News reports, and the mom-to-be was thrilled to spill the exciting news.

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother,” the Total Bellas star shared. “Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can’t wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives.”

Bella and Bryan, real name Bryan Danielson, married in April 2014 and have been very open about their desire to start a family.

“The day we found out, I just couldn’t stop smiling,” Bryan gushed. “We are so excited to be parents. Every time I look at Brie’s stomach, I’m amazed that there is a little life in there.”

Although Bella isn’t currently wrestling, she revealed in a recent interview with E! News that she would “love” to make a return to the ring after becoming a mother.

“I think when I have my first child…whenever that is, I would love to make a comeback to that ring,” she said. “I think it would be awesome to actually be the real momma Bella.”

Bella and Bryan are expecting their first child in Spring 2017.