Brett Eldredge’s Go-To Breakfast Will Nix Your Junk Food Cravings for the Entire Day

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Sep 19, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

Even though singing to a crowd upwards of 30,000 people every night probably never gets old, other aspects of life on the road aren’t quite as enthralling: take staying healthy, for example. Finding time to work out and plan ahead healthy meals while shuttling around from city to city would be on the bottom of most superstars’ lists — but country music singer Brett Eldredge is not “most superstars.”

Eldredge makes eating right look easy and is incredibly regimented in eating healthy every single meal. He told Delish that he has the same vegan protein shake for breakfast every morning, either for breakfast or after a workout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hard corp workout complete! Now it’s smoothie time! Watch me make it on my SNAP STORY! Bretteldredge😜 Brett22.com #sp @22hardcorps A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jun 1, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

“I’ll start with a protein shake mix, add in a little peanut butter powder, a banana, blueberries, and some almond milk,” he said.

MORE: Brett Eldredge Gets Personal, Reveals He’s Looking for Love

Eldredge rarely indulges, but when he does, it’s frozen yogurt. Not only is that a somewhat healthy indulgence, he only goes for it about once a month.

I just really love grapes…. A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jul 25, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

The 31-year-old singer isn’t even temped by a bowl of salty tortilla chips; in fact, he has a no-calorie hack for his salsa vehicle. “I just eat the salsa with a fork,” he laughed.

How does Eldredge stay so disciplined? For one thing, he can request healthy foods from tour caterers, but we’re betting his resilience has a lot to do with that healthy protein shake for breakfast.

Backstage hangs with my dude @edgarboogie @tortugamusicfestival A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Starting your day off right with a nutrient-packed breakfast is absolutely key to keeping away unhealthy cravings later in the day. That way, you won’t make any impulse decisions (like rolling through the drive-thru on your way home from work). Plus, a healthy breakfast boosts your metabolism and helps keep you full even hours afterward. Protein and complex carbs are your best friend when it comes to setting yourself up for success; just ask Eldredge.

Related:

Zac Efron Swears His Diet Will Help You Nix Sugar Cravings for Good

7 Veggie-Fueled Recipes Inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s Crazy Clean Diet

Candace Cameron Bure Says She Drinks This Digestion-Boosting Mixture Every Morning