Bob Harper Reveals His New Diet Post-Heart Attack

If you were stunned by fitness guru Bob Harper’s massive heart attack last month, you’re not alone. The fitness world was shocked to learn that The Biggest Loser‘s trainer was unconscious for several days following the scary incident.

Now that Harper’s on the upswing, he’s under medical supervision and strict orders from his doctors. One of those orders? To change his diet. Harper shared an Instagram photo detailing his new eating style — the Mediterranean Diet.

“Since my heart attack, my doctors have suggested more of a Mediterranean Diet,” Harper wrote in the caption, “so tonight’s dinner is branzino with Brussels sprouts and I started with a salad.”

Not only has the Mediterranean Diet been proven one of the best diets for weight loss, it’s also one of the best for heart health. In fact, a recent study in Spain of 7,500 people showed that the Mediterranean Diet can cut your risk of heart attack, stroke and heart-disease-related deaths by 30 percent.

Not so much a restrictive diet as one that incorporates a lots of beans, whole grains, fruits, veggies, seafood and olive oil, the Mediterranean Diet mimics the diet lifestyle of the Greeks and southern Italians during the 1960s, when the Mediterranean region boasted some of the world’s lowest rates of chronic disease and longest life expectancies.

Think of it as a whole foods and plant-based diet. While the diet doesn’t call for much red meat, dairy or eggs, it does allow red wine!

“The diet isn’t about any one magic food or formula,” says Wesley Delbridge, R.D., a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “It comes down to eating healthy foods in healthy portion sizes. With the Mediterranean diet, you’re consuming lots of protein, fiber, whole carbohydrates, unsaturated fats, and lots of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You’re eating foods in their most natural state.”

No wonder Harper’s doctors recommend the Mediterranean Diet despite his already healthy lifestyle! As Harper’s mother died from a heart attack, it’s clear he’s already prone to heart ailments.

