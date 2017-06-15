Beyoncé Will Reportedly Give Birth in Her Hollywood Home for $1M

The photo that has Beyoncé fans convinced she’s already given birth. https://t.co/ldwBJ0oOi8 pic.twitter.com/CWo1gBNEcj — Mamamia (@Mamamia) June 6, 2017

Beyoncé announced back in February that she was pregnant with twins, and fans are convinced that the singer is currently in labor or has already given birth.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that either scenario is indeed the case, sources told the Daily Mail that when the star does give birth, it will be at her and husband Jay-Z’s Hollywood mansion.

Medical equipment, including incubators and “an entire professional neonatal wing,” has reportedly been shipped to the power couple’s rented property, and vans have been seen arriving at the home in recent days. The outlet reports the couple will spend around $1 million for the home birth.

“It is all about privacy and safety. It’s not usual for someone expecting twins to have them at home, but Beyoncé has discussed it with her doctors,” a neighbor said. “She’s in prime physical condition and they are setting up a professional maternity unit inside the house for the birth. There will also be an ambulance on standby to take her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital should she or the babies need hospital care.”



While these lengths may seem extreme, Fit Pregnancy notes that when the star welcomed daughter Blue Ivy, she went to major lengths to protect her privacy, and reports allege that patients were kept out of the neonatal unit and guests were limited for other new moms.

“Beyoncé and Jay Z were upset by that negative publicity at what should have been the happiest time in their lives,” the source continued. “They are determined not to repeat that experience, which is why Beyoncé wants to give birth at home this time around.”

