Watching your waistline but still looking for ways to chow down on your favorite foods? It’s still possible! Lucky for you, we’re got tons of Weight Watcher-friendly recipes you can use to help slim down and satisfy your comfort food cravings all at once.

We scoured the Popculture.com recipe database and put together our 10 best Weight Watcher recipes that we just know you and your family will love. In fact, we’re willing to guess your family members won’t even realize they’re eating healthy — these recipes are that tasty.

Continue ahead to discover our 10 favorite Weight Watcher-friendly recipes.

Skinny Cheeseburger Pie (9 SmartPoints)

For a unique, delicious dinner in 30 minutes, you’ve got to try this Skinny Cheeseburger Pie! It’s a fun twist on a classic family meal that your family will love and you’ll feel good about serving. Plus, the leftovers (if you even have any) taste just as fabulous as the night you cooked it.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅙ of the pie

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons McCormick® Grill Mates® hamburger seasoning

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Heinz® reduced-sugar ketchup

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 (8-ounce) can Pillsbury® Reduced Fat Crescent Rolls

1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese (I like Sargento®)

4 tomato slices

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 9-inch round baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground turkey, onion, and garlic and sprinkle with the hamburger seasoning. Cook until the ground turkey is browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to break the turkey up as it cooks. Remove from the heat. Add the Worcestershire sauce and ketchup to the turkey mixture and stir to combine. Stir in the cottage cheese, season with the pepper, and stir to combine. Line the baking dish with the crescent rolls. To do this, start by separating each individual triangle. Then align the long side of the triangles around the edge of baking dish. Slightly overlap the triangles as you make your way around them and fill in the bottom of the dish using remaining triangles. Pinch the seams together. Gently poke a few holes in the dough triangles with a fork. Prebake the crust for 6 to 7 minutes. Remove the crust from the oven and add the ground turkey mixture. Sprinkle the cheddar evenly over the pie. Place the tomato slices on top of the cheese. Cover just the crust with a thin strip of foil to avoid charring the edges. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (⅙ of the pie):

Calories: 335

Fat: 14g

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 28g

SmartPoints: 9

Sour Cream Enchiladas (5 SmartPoints)

Have a food fiesta by serving up these Sour Cream Enchiladas! They’ll be ready in only 45 minutes, giving you just enough time to prep a side of Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad. These enchiladas will cure all your cravings for Mexican food and you can safely avoid that endless tortilla chip basket.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 enchilada

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) can green enchilada sauce

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ cup light sour cream

1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s® Healthy Request® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

⅓ cup fat-free milk

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel® “Original” diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chilies

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

8 large low-carb, high-fiber tortillas, warmed

¾ cup shredded reduced-fat four-cheese Mexican blend

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium skillet, heat the enchilada sauce over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook until cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken breasts to a plate to cool. After the chicken has slightly cooled, use two forks to shred the chicken and set aside. Meanwhile, return the skillet of enchilada sauce to low heat. Add the sour cream, chicken soup, and fat-free milk. Stir frequently for 2 to 3 minutes, then remove from the heat. In a separate large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes, green chilies, cumin, salt, pepper, and the shredded chicken. Continue to stir frequently until the mixture is heated through, 2 to 3 minutes, then remove from heat. To assemble, fill each tortilla with a heaping ⅓ cup of the chicken mixture. Tightly roll each tortilla and place seam side down in the prepared baking dish. Pour and evenly spread the sour cream sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes. Serve garnished with the cilantro.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 enchilada)

Calories: 250

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 13g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 36g

SmartPoints: 5

Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce (3 SmartPoints)

This dish is a 10. Why? It can be totally prepped in 10 minutes and has less than 10 ingredients! Plus, it’s a great way to change up a boring piece of chicken. You’ll love the flavors this recipe offers!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 4-ounce chicken breast and 2 tablespoons cream sauce

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons blackened seasoning

½ cup plain, 0% Greek yogurt

½ avocado

1 teaspoon lemon juice½ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts and blackened seasoning in a large resealable bag. Seal and shake a few times to evenly coat the chicken. Lightly coat a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the yogurt, avocado, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt and pulse until smooth and creamy. To serve, top each chicken breast with 2 tablespoons of the creamy avocado sauce and garnish with ½ tablespoon green onions.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (4-ounce chicken breast, 2 tablespoons cream sauce):

Calories: 162

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 25g

SmartPoints: 3

Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole (9 SmartPoints)

This recipe has the best of Italy all in one dish! The kids will love the pizza/pasta combo, while you’ll love that it’s low in calories and fat and has a huge protein and fiber boost.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

8 ounces whole wheat rotini pasta, dry

½ pound lean ground beef

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 small onion, diced

2 green bell peppers, diced

1 (8-ounce) container baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, sliced

1 (23.25-ounce) jar low-sugar pasta sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese (I like Sargento®)

17 slices turkey pepperoni

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to the package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef until no longer pink, 7 to 8 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to break the beef up as it cooks. Transfer the beef to a plate and drain any excess fat from the skillet. Add the olive oil to the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, onion, bell peppers, and mushrooms and cook until the vegetables are softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish or a 14-inch round baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Return the cooked ground beef back to the skillet and mix with the vegetables. Reduce the heat to low. Pour the pasta sauce into skillet. Add the Italian seasoning and mix well. Stir the cooked pasta into the skillet, making sure to evenly coat the pasta. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with the mozzarella and pepperoni. Bake uncovered until the cheese has melted, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1⅓ cup):

Calories: 314

Fat: 9g

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 8g

Sugars: 10g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 9

Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta (3 SmartPoints)

For a low-calorie and low-carb, weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this creamy avocado zoodle recipe. The zucchini noodles cut down on carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system. And perhaps the very best thing about this recipe is that you can have dinner on the table in 30 minutes!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

¼ cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (14-ounce) can large artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

10 cups zucchini noodles (from 4 small zucchini, ~2 pounds)

Instructions

To make the sauce: blend all of the ingredients together to a food processor or high-powered blender until smooth, and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Cook for 4-6 minutes until the tomatoes start to plump and get juicy. Add the zucchini noodles and the previously set-aside sauce to the skillet. Season with salt and black pepper, and gently toss together with tongs to evenly coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups)

Calories: 163

Calories from fat: 87

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 364mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 3

Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes (10 SmartPoints)

After seeing pics of stuffed sweet potatoes everywhere on Pinterest, we decided to give it a go and create our own stuffed sweet potato recipe. We started by using a slow cooker, pork tenderloin and some of the sweet potatoes that were hanging out in the PopCulture.com pantry. Before you slather on your favorite Sweet Baby Ray’s flavor, try to buy a brand that has lower sugar content; we used Stubb’s® Original All Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce — it has just 4 grams of sugar and 30 calories per 2 tablespoons.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4-8 hours

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 sweet potato, 4 oz pulled pork & 1/4 cup BBQ sauce

Ingredients

2 sweet onions, cut into chunks

½ cup reduced-sodium beef broth

2 pounds boneless pork loin roast

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup Stubb’s® Original All Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

8 medium-sized sweet potatoes

Instructions

Put onion chunks and beef broth in a slow cooker and set aside. Trim fat from pork. In a small bowl, mix chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Rub mixture evenly over pork. Place meat in slow cooker (if necessary, cut meat to fit into cooker). Cover and cook on low for 8-9 hours or on high for 4-4½ hours. 45 minutes before pork is ready, set oven to 400º F. Wash sweet potatoes and pierce each sweet potato several times with a fork. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake for 45 minutes, until potatoes are tender. (To save time you can microwave your sweet potatoes! Puncture each sweet potato several times with a fork. Evenly arrange potatoes in a microwave-safe dish. Cook on high for 4-5 minutes for the first potato, plus 2-3 minutes for each additional potato. Flip potatoes halfway through cooking.) Remove meat from the slow cooker and place in a large bowl. Use a slotted spoon to remove onion chunks and place in the same bowl as the pork. Using forks, pull meat apart. In another large bowl, combine BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Pour over shredded pork and onions; mix thoroughly to coat. Using a knife, slice sweet potatoes down the middle, creating an open center. Fill each sweet potato with 4-ounces of the meat mixture. Optional: drizzle ½ tablespoon of BBQ sauce back and fourth over the top of each potato.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 1 sweet potato, 4 oz pulled pork & 1/4 cup BBQ sauce

Calories: 304

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 73g

Sodium: 1036mg

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 23g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 10

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili (6 SmartPoints)

This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. This recipe is low-calorie, low-fat and even a good dose of protein, but our favorite part is that it’s a slow cooker recipe. Simply throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker, go out for the day and return to a home-cooked meal that is out of this world.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 hours on low or 4-6 hours on high

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen yellow corn

1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies

2 tablespoons cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3)

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients except the lime juice and cilantro in the slow cooker, placing the chicken on top. Cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours. In the last 30 minutes of cooking, remove and shred the chicken. Return it to the slow cooker with the lime juice and cilantro, and stir to combine. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups)

Calories: 264

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 49mg

Sodium: 498mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 6

Parmesan-Crusted Baked Cod (3 SmartPoints)

For a low-carb, high-protein meal, this Parmesan Crusted Baked Cod is the perfect skinny supper. Pair it with roasted vegetables or a baked sweet potato — we used fresh roasted broccoli and loved the flavor combination. This low-calorie dish packs in 27 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat — it doesn’t get much better than that! Plus, the Parmesan and Panko bread crumbs coating will lure in any fish-wary kiddos you may have.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 16-18 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 fillet

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) skinless cod fillets (fresh or frozen fillets, thawed)

¼ cup white whole wheat flour

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 egg

2 egg whites

⅔ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425° F. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a wire cooling rack on top of it. Place the prepared baking sheet in the oven to preheat. Pat the fillets dry with a paper towel, and season with salt and black pepper, to taste. In a shallow dish, stir together the flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, and black pepper. In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg and egg whites. In a third shallow dish stir together the panko, Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, dried basil, and dried thyme. Dredge each fillet in the flour, shaking off any excess. Next, dip in the egg wash allowing excess to drip off, and finally gently press into the panko breadcrumbs. Spray the tops generously with cooking spray. Carefully remove the preheated baking sheet and place each fillet sprayed side down on the cooling rack and spray the other side with cooking spray. Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until cooked through.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 fillet)

Calories: 174

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 100mg

Sodium: 357mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 27g

SmartPoints: 3

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie (9 SmartPoints)

This meal couldn’t get much simpler thanks to your magic slow cooker. Just toss the ingredients in and dinner cooks while you’re out and about! The comforting smells of this chicken pot pie will welcome you home and you can indulge within minutes.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1 cup and 1 biscuit

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 small onion, diced

3½ celery stalks, diced

2 (10.5-ounce) cans Campbell’s® Healthy Request condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup fat-free milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 (16-ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 (12-ounce) can Pillsbury® Grands!® Jr. Golden Layers Flaky Biscuits

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts in a slow cooker. Top the chicken with the onion and celery. In a small bowl, combine the chicken soup, milk, garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper and whisk until mixed well. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high heat for 4 hours or on low heat for 8 hours. About 30 minutes before serving, remove the chicken from the slow cooker with a slotted spoon and shred with two forks. Return the shredded chicken to the slow cooker and stir in the vegetables and parsley. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400° F. Bake the biscuits according to the package directions. To serve, place a heaping 1 cup of the chicken mixture in each bowl and top with a biscuit.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping 1 cup and 1 biscuit)

Calories: 380

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 47g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 9

Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken (3 SmartPoints)

For a skinny version of Chinese takeout, you’ve come to the right place. Our Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken is low-calorie, low-fat and low-carb — plus, we used corn flakes for a “faux-fried” version. Serve it atop brown or white rice with steamed veggies on the side. The baked chicken makes a big difference as opposed to fried chicken, and the sweet sauce cuts down on sugar by using sugar-free maple syrup.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup chicken (5-6 pieces)

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces (makes 35-36 pieces)

¼ cup white whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon paprika

2 egg whites, beaten

3 cups finely crushed corn flakes

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoons sriracha hot sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar-free maple syrup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425° F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and a wire cooling rack that fits in it. Spray the wire rack with nonstick cooking spray. Move an oven rack up to the top third of your oven. Combine the flour and paprika in a shallow dish, the egg whites in a second, and the corn flakes in a third. Dredge the chicken pieces in the flour, shaking off the excess before dipping in the egg wash. Allow the excess to drip off, then coat in the corn flakes. Place each breaded chicken piece on the prepared baking sheet and spray the chicken with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until done. Meanwhile, in the last few minutes of the chicken cooking: make the sauce by whisking all of the sauce ingredients together in a small sauce pan. Bring the sauce to a boil over medium-high heat, and allow to boil for 1 minute. When the chicken is done, in a large mixing bowl combine the chicken and sauce together using tongs to evenly coat and serve with suggested rice and steamed vegetables.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup chicken)

Calories: 158

Calories from fat: 14

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 576mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 3

