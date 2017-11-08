50 Reasons You Should Exercise Today

Feeling sluggish and unmotivated? Some days you just don’t feel like dragging yourself to the gym. Other days it’s so bad you can’t even bring yourself to do sit-ups in the living room. We can change that! Next time you need a little boost of motivation to exercise or lose weight, check out some of these 50 reasons for exercising!

1. It’s good for you. As if you don’t already know. Leading an active lifestyle and eating right are the best ways to keep yourself healthy! Not only does it prevent diseases, but it keeps your body at a healthy weight so it can run at its optimal levels.

2. To get stronger.

3. It will help you live longer. A steady schedule of 30 minutes of exercise five days a week is scientifically proven to extend your life by several years! Just brisk walking, biking or jogging can contribute years to your life.

4. To boost your confidence!

5. So you can keep up with your kids. You can guarantee an easier bedtime when the kids are tuckered out! Get in some extra exercise by chasing the kids around the backyard in a game of tag.

6. Exercise to burn off last night’s dessert.

7. The more often you take the stairs, the easier it will get.

8. Exercising is fun. You may not always want to hit the treadmill, but if you find the right workout for you, it can be a blast! Try out a Zumba class, yoga or hiking to find a fitness facet that works for you!

9. You can reduce your risk for cancer.

10. It can give your boobies a boost!

11. Because you want to move forward, not backward.

12. Work out to impress your friends. High school reunion coming up? What about a big family gathering? Hitting the gym now means more surprised faces later!

13. You can work out to improve your balance!

14. Reduce your PMS symptoms by hitting the gym.

15. Exercise to spend time with friends. If you can’t prioritize both girls’ night and the gym, make it a combo! Hubby can’t complain about you working out, and if your ladies happen to be there too, it’s a win-win!

16. Physical health can have a huge (and beneficial) impact on your mental health.

17. You can reduce the risk of stroke by exercising regularly.

18. So you can feel incredible. Completing a workout is a great way to feel good about yourself. Not only will you be more confident, but you’ll be proud of what you’ve done!

19. Because you can do it for FREE with fitness videos or by following these great YouTubers!

20. It sets a good example for your kids.

21. Working out can improve your mood.

22. Exercising can relieve headaches. If you often get tension headaches, working out can relieve them. Tension headaches are the most common kind, so instead of popping a rain reliever, try a jog!

23. Because if you’re overweight, there’s always a way to get started.

24. It improves your sleeping patterns. Although sleep experts say not to exercise right before bed, daytime fitness improves your body’s circadian rhythm, better known as your internal body clock.

25. You can improve your resting metabolic rate.

26. It can help you manage stress. Feeling extra frustrated? Try lifting some heavy things or running it off! There are also some awesome yoga moves you can do to relieve stress!

27. So you can get flat abs! Do it in 7 days with this challenge.

28. Getting in shape reduces your risk of heart disease, which is the number 1 cause of death in America, according to the Center for Disease Control.

29. So you can look good naked! And once you do, try these 21 things to boost your confidence even more.

30. Exercising can improve your posture.

31. It gives you more energy. Regularly exercising is a great way to naturally give your body energy boosts. You can then use that energy in all aspects of your life.

32. So you can finally do real pushups instead of modified ones. You can even try out our 30-Day Pushup Challenge to get yourself there!

33. Because there are some seriously cute workout clothes.

34. Regular fitness is a great way to fight the physical effects and appearances of aging.

35. It can make you more productive at work and at home.

36. Protects against ‘creeping obesity’. What’s that? It’s the slow and steady weight gain we all experience as we age. Going to the gym and eating right is the best way to combat it!

37. It’s the best way to reach your goals. If you’ve got fitness goals, then you gotta work for ’em! And once you hit a goal, reward yourself.

38. It can help boost your creativity.

39. It’s a great way to spend some time with your kids while teaching them healthy habits.

40. You’ll never regret a workout. After coming back from the gym, you will feel empowered, strong and healthy! The only time you’ll have regrets is if you skip your workout.

41. Work out so you can get a tighter tush! Try using these 20 moves in your next workout.

42. It improves your appetite. You can curb your appetite and crave less by working out.

43. It burns calories, leading to weight loss. Seems obvious, but it’s true. The basics of weight loss are to burn more calories than you eat. By exercising, you burn way more calories than if you do not. But be sure you’re giving your body the right amount of food to sustain!

44. Shopping is more fun! When you work out, you feel good. You’ll enjoy buying your new wardrobe when you look and feel good.

45. It can lower you resting heart rate.

46. Exercise can get you back into those skinny jeans.

47. Working out can help to relieve constipation. It may not be pretty, but if working out can help the bowels, you might as well!

48. Working out can make you more flexible! Try out these yoga poses and work your way up to doing the splits.

49. Working out can improve your sex drive. You know getting in shape is good for your body, but did you know it’s good for the bedroom too? After reading this, you’ll be running out the door with your gym bag!

50. Exercise because you are worth it.