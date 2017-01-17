Banish Dry Skin: 9 Back-to-Beautiful DIY Scrubs

For many, there’s one simple rule for anything DIY. It has to be easy or it just isn’t worth it! With that in mind, we set off to find some DIY scrubs that would use items you can find in your pantry…with maybe one special ingredient thrown in here or there. Don’t worry though, we guarantee you that you can make at least one of these scrubs without leaving your house.

Honestly the basic scrub recipe is pretty, well… basic. You need something gritty, like sugar or salt, and you need something slippery, like oil or honey. (Yes! When wet, honey is slippery. Who knew?) Experimenting with your favorite textures and scents is a super fun way to get your skin back to beautiful in no time. However, you should be careful about using something too coarse on super sensitive places like your face. Sugar scrubs are best for exfoliating your face because they “are made up of small granules and are better suited to exfoliate sensitive areas like the face, or for gently exfoliating skin with eczema or acne. Salt scrubs are more abrasive with larger granules suitable for harsher scrubbing of callused skin like that of the feet, or as an overall body scrub to encourage skin shedding. What’s more, salt contains minerals like magnesium, potassium and calcium, great for skin cell restoration and reducing the signs of aging.”

Here are some common pantry items necessary for DIY Scrubs.

Olive Oil

Honey

Sugar

Brown Sugar

Kosher or Sea Salt

Lemon or Lime Juice

Instant Oatmeal

Ground Coffee

Coconut Oil (This may seem like a “special” ingredient, but let me tell you, if you aren’t already cooking with coconut oil you will be!)

1. Lemon and Honey Sugar Scrub: This is a great scrub for the face! Some people look at me like I’m crazy but I always coat my face in honey before I go into the steam room at the gym. It is both cleansing and moisturizing and easily wipes clean with warm water! So, I love the idea of combining it with sugar and lemon for the perfect DIY facial treatment. (via A Beach Cottage)

2. Coconut Sugar Scrub: This scrub is fast, cheap, easy and no special ingredients are needed. Mommy tested and mommy approved! (via A Pretty Life)

3. Sugar and Oatmeal Homemade Body Scrub: Don’t let this simple scrub make you think it is anything but luxurious on your skin. Love the idea of giving this scrub as adorable holiday gifts! (via Martha Stewart)

4. Coffee Body Scrub: Coffee is often infused into beauty products because of the tightening and antioxidant effects it can have on the skin. Sounds good to us! (via The Coconut Mama)

5. Organic Citrus Body Scrub: If you don’t have coconut oil you can always substitute it with olive oil, but some people aren’t crazy about the olive oil smell. Coconut oil tends to have either a light neutral fragrance or no real smell at all. This scrub sloughs off dead skin, leaving you looking fresh and smooth. (via Organic Beauty Talk)

6. Lavender Sugar Body Scrub: This is a really beautiful scrub, perfect for jarring and gifting. Growing your own lavender can be a rewarding experience and can be grown in small pots for easy care. (via Wonky Wonderful)

7. Relaxing Lavender Scrub: If you are going to own any essential oil, the first one should be Lavender Oil. It’s superbly relaxing and soothing so this scrub is definitely a must-try! (via Mother Nature Network)

8. Vanilla Almond Brown Sugar Scrub: This scrub uses chopped almonds to exfoliate which might be a little more work but definitely changes it up a bit. Also the combination of oatmeal and almonds might feel a little “grittier” than other scrubs but you can just add more oil to even out the consistency. (via Great Oak Circle)

9. Peppermint Sugar Scrub: If Lavender Oil is the first oil you should purchase, the peppermint is definitely the second “essential” oil you should own. Every day after my shower, I massage a little bit into my neck and shoulders and it wakes me up and gets me going. I love the idea of working this rejuvenating scrub into my tired legs. (via Unskinny Boppy)

There you have it, 9 of the most simple DIY body scrubs that will have your skin back to beautiful in no time! Do you have a favorite DIY face or body scrub? Share your goodies in the comments below!