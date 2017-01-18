Avocados and Weight Loss: What’s the Connection?

Here is something for guacamole lovers to get excited about! According to Reader’s Digest: Foods That Harm, Foods That Heal, there are so many great benefits to eating avocados. For starters, avocados contain 4g of protein, 15g of carbohydrates and 31g of healthy fat. Don’t let those fat and calorie counts scare you though, a study from Health Guidance showed that people who added this yummy fruit (yes, it qualifies as a fruit), to their daily diet actually lost weight after three weeks! Yes, you read that right, avocados will actually help with your weight loss efforts!

So how do these little, green fruits help you shed the pounds? Not only do they contain vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, and almost 9 grams of fiber, but they are loaded with oleic acid, a healthy monounsaturated fat that’s a proven to naturally suppress the appetite.

In addition to weight loss, another study showed that adding avocado to your daily diet can also lower cholesterol. Avocados provide beta-sitosterol, a heart-healthy compound that reduces cholesterol levels, in particular, the “bad” LDL cholesterol, while increasing the “good” HDL levels. Avocados additionally lower your risk of cancer, help to maintain a steady blood sugar and even keep your hair shiny, thick and healthy!

For maximum benefits aim to eat at least one serving of avocado daily, which is equivalent to about 1/2 cup cubed. To get your daily fix, try using avocado in an egg scramble, a fabulous summer salad, or as a scrumptious sauce topping.

So when you’re making out your weekly grocery list, don’t forget to add the avocado. Your body, both inside and out, will thank you for it!

Here’s how to open and peel an avocado: