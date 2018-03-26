28 At-Home Workouts So You Can Get Fit Without The Gym

Trying to get fit on a budget? You don’t always need a pricey gym membership to achieve your healthy living goals. In fact, we’ve put together 28 at-home video workouts that target every part of your body:

Abs/Core

Upper Body

Lower Body

Cardio

Total Body

Yoga

Videos by PopCulture.com

These 28 workout videos will let you sweat it out in the comfort of your own home so you can keep multitasking like a queen! Mix and match these workouts based on your goals!

Abs/Core

1. Carve Killer Abs with a Stability Ball

Join fitness instructor Holly Beck as she helps you carve out a killer core with a stability ball. Are you ready for this challenging ab workout? Let’s go!

Moves you’ll see:

Stability Ball V-Pass

Stability Ball Back Extensions

Stability Ball Leg Lifts

Stability Ball Roll Outs

Stability Ball Shoulder Taps

Stability Ball Skiiers

2. Crop Top Belly Workout

There are tons of ab workouts out there, but this one is sure to fire up every muscle of the abdominal package for a lean and toned result. Follow fitness instructor Jean Sherfick through 60 seconds of seven exercises. You’ll transition between isolation and compound moves to add functionality to your core. Get ready to throw on that crop top!

Moves You’ll See:

Plank Lunge and Jump

Pilates Hundreds

Frog Press

Toe Touches

Elevated Knee Tuck Repeaters

Side Plank Hip Dips

Bird Dog Side Reaches

​

3. 30/20/10 Abs Workout

The 30/20/10 Bootcamp for Abs is here to rock your core. If you’ve been following the 30/20/10 Legs & Booty Workout and 30/20/10 Arms Workout, you’re going to love this one created for your abs! Follow fitness and bootcamp instructor Tina Russell through 30, 20 and 10 reps of seven moves with 30 seconds of a forearm planks sandwiched between each exercise. You’ll do the round of 30 reps first, then repeat them for 20 reps and finally 10 reps. Your abs will be screaming by the end of it! Make sure to throw this routine into your weekly mix. A strong core is a strong body. All you need is a mat and some motivation. Let’s go!

Moves You’ll See:

Frog Press

Forearm Plank

Hip Twister Planks

Starfish Sit-Ups

Low Side Plank Hip Dips

Lying Leg Raises

Alternating Heel Taps

Russian Twists

4. Blast Your Muffin Top

Tighten and tone the top of your waistline with five basic exercises. Fitness instructor Brooke Griffin shows you how to perform these moves over the stability ball. Of course, all of these moves can be done without the ball as well. Try a squishy ball or throw pillow for the first one; paper plates on a rug or wash cloths on hardwood for the Roll Out; your own bodyweight for the Leg Raises, twists (which will look like this) and oblique crunches (try this version instead). Work to your level of fitness and repeat the circuit up to three times if you’re feeling good!

Moves You’ll See:

V-Pass with Stability Ball

Ab Roll Out

Leg Raises

Russian Twists

Oblique Crunch

LEGS/LOWER BODY

5. Later, Thunder Thighs

For slimmer, more toned thighs, you need to focus on specific exercises and aim to isolate them. Working on the inner and outer thighs, the butt and hamstrings, you can target the long, lean muscle fibers to transform your legs! Fitness instructor Treenah Kight walks you through each exercises so you know how to get into position and where to feel the burn. You’ll complete 20 reps of each move, and all you need is a squishy ball or a throw pillow from the couch. Let’s get those legs to work!

Move You’ll See:

Bent Knee Inner Thigh Lifts

Plank Jacks

Plank Leg Triangle

Bridge with Ball Squeeze

Squat with Side Leg Lift

Prisoner Jacks

6. 20-Minute Leg and Booty Burner

Got 20 minutes? Join fitness instructor Amanda Strong for a tough leg and booty burner workout. You’ll dive into squats, squeezes, lifts and kicks pairing the exercises with isometric pulses to really fan the flame! You’ll need a pair of sliders (use paper plates on carpet or a wash rag on hardwood), a squishy ball or pillow and ankle or light hand weight. Amanda will help you push through the entire workout, then take you into a cool down. If you’re ready to transform your booty and tone those legs, your 20 minutes begin now.

Move You’ll See:

Plié Squats + Plié Squat Pulses

Gliding Skaters + Gliding Skater Pulses

Squishy Ball Squats + Squishy Ball Squat Pulses

Inner Thigh Ball Squeezes + Inner Thigh Ball Squeeze Pulses

Weighted Donkey Kicks + Weighted Donkey Kick Pulses

Weighted Fire Hydrants + Weighted Fire Hydrant Pulses

Glute Bridge March + Glute Bridge Pulse

Seated Leg Lifts + Seated Leg Lift Pulses

Seated Leg Lifts + Seated Leg Lift Pulses

Seated Lift and Side Combo

Starfish Abs

Forearm Plank

​

7. Inner Thigh Fat Blasting Circuit

Time to target those thighs with a fat-torching strength circuit. You’ll move through seven exercises, doing a 30-second burst of cardio in between to ramp up your aerobic training and turn on the fat-burning system. Follow fitness instructor Jean Sherfick through each move, listening for her cues on body alignment, breathing and modifications. She’ll lead you through a warm up and a cool down for a complete workout. Grab some sliders (fuzzy socks or paper plates if you’re on carpet, or towels if you’re on hardwood) and a resistance band, and get to work! Try to complete this circuit more than once, going straight into it after 60 seconds of rest, then cool down when you’re completed finished.

Moves You’ll See:

Body Bar Adductor Lifts

Plié Squat Jump

Gliding Side Lunges

Lying Leg Abduction with Resistance Band

Kneeling Roundhouse Kicks

Attitude to Side Sweep

Gliding Hip Abduction

8. 30/20/10 Legs & Booty Workout

Time to make that booty work! Bootcamp instructor Tina Russell counts you through three rounds: 30 reps of each exercise followed by round two of 20 reps and round three of 10 reps. Between each set, you’ll perform high knees (30, 20, then 10). This workout will activate the glutes, abductors, obliques, quads and hamstrings. Give them a good stretch before and after.

Moves You’ll See:

Alternating Lunges

Sumo-Calf-Raise

Alternating Side Lunges

Alternating Side Bends

Bow and Squat

Donkey Kicks

Right & Left Lying Leg Lift

​

9. All About That Bass: Booty Exercises

Nothing like a booty workout to burn calories, pump up your heart rate and make your day. You’ll be using a chair for every single exercise in the in routine, but if you don’t feel comfortable using one for any of these moves, you can still do them without equipment. Follow fitness instructor Amanda Strong as she takes you from simple booty exercises to advanced combinations. You won’t realize how hard you’re working until it’s over!

Moves You’ll See:

Chair Sits

Single Leg Chair Sits

Standing Toe Kicks

Booty Kicks

Calf Raise Donkey Kicks

Plié Squats with Heel Raise

Kneeling Side Extension

Low Leg Pump

Step Ups with Knee Lift

Step Down with Hip Abduction

10. 14-Minute Booty Lift

We all have days where we can hardly find time to go to the restroom alone, let alone spend a solid hour at the gym. So, when your day is packed from morning to night, we have a fabulous booty lifting workout that will tighten and tone in just 14 minutes. All the moves can be done without equipment (with minor adjustments) if you’re getting this sweat sesh in at home. Enjoy the hurt-so-good burn, knowing you’re getting your booty summer ready.

Move You’ll See:

Power Squats

Standing Fire Hydrant with Squishy Ball

Static Lunge with DB

Kickback Pulse

Sumo Squat with Bicep Curl

Romanian Deadlift

ARMS/UPPER BODY

11. Sexy Arm Workout for Beginners

Wave goodbye to that arm jiggle and tone up with fitness instructor Melissa Koester during this sexy arm workout. You’ll need a pair of dumbbells and a mat. Try going through this sequence twice, and if it’s not challenging enough, up that weight, lady! Time to rock those tanks and sundresses. Let’s get started!

Moves You’ll See:

Knee Pushups

Tricep Push Back

High Pulls

Bicep Curl to Press

Front to Lateral Raise

Lying Chest Fly

Bent Over Row

12. Show Off Your Shoulders

Just in time for tank top season! This workout uses a series of exercises to isolate the shoulders and strengthen the surrounding muscles like the triceps and chest. You’ll need a resistance band, med ball or squishy ball and dumbbell or kettlebell. You can always sub the weights with a water bottle. Fitness instructor Melissa Koester will demo the moves and modifications and go through every single rep with you. Your shoulders will be burning by the end of this workout!

Moves You’ll See:

Elevated Shoulder Taps

Decline Pushups

Tricep Dips on Step

Band Pull Aparts

T Raises with Resistance Band

Upright Rows

Woodchoppers

Single Arm Clean and Press

Kettlebell Windmill

​

13. 30/20/10 Arm Bootcamp Workout

This workout is so much more than it seems! You start with 30 reps of each exercise, doing a burst of cardio in between each one one. Once you finish a round, you go back and do it all over again with 20 reps, then again with 10 reps. Bootcamp instructor Tina Russell will help push you through every single rep so you can tone and strengthen your upper body the way you want! Grab a pair of dumbbells and some water. Let’s go!

Moves You’ll See:

Curl to Press

Bent Over Rows

Tricep Extension

Alternating Swing Curls

Front/Lateral Raises

Floor Tricep Dips

Fly with Bridge

Skull Crusher

14. Tickets to the Gun Show

It’s not too late to get yours! Follow fitness instructor, Brooke Griffin, through six exercises lasting 60 seconds each. She uses a variety of equipment, including a body bar, dumbbells and a step. If you don’t have all three or any of these, don’t worry! You can still smash this circuit. Brooke also shows you how to “power up” a few of the exercises for a bigger challenge. Let’s do this!

Moves You’ll See:

(Advanced) Pushup or (Modified) Knee Pushup

(Advanced) Seal Jacks or (Modified) Seal Jack Taps

Standing Shoulder Press

Alternating Front and Side Raises

(Advanced) Alternating Knee Up Steps Ups or (Modified)Alternating Step Ups

Lying Skull Crusher

CARDIO

15. High Energy Step Workout

Step aerobics is a fabulous cardio workout that hit its peak in the 90s, but Popculture is bringing it back with a vengeance! Let fitness instructor Amanda Strong warm you up with some basic moves and stretches. She’ll show you how to complete step combinations in real time and at a slower pace, giving you options to advance or modify along the way. All you need is a step and plenty of room for the next 30 minutes!



16. Football Cardio Rush Workout

Kick off a football-inspired workout with fitness instructor Melissa Koester. You’ll work on your cardio endurance, burning fat and perfecting your agility with tons of foot work. The goal is get through four sets of two exercises, doing five rounds of those exercises in each set. You don’t need any equipment – just some space and a water bottle. Time to get that heart rate up. Let’s go!

Moves You’ll See:

Jumping Jacks

High Knees

Burpees

Lateral Shuffle

Jump Squats

Sit-ups

Plank Up Downs

Heismans

Suicides

Football Drill

​

17. Sweatfest Cardio Stair Workout

Take your workout outside or use the staircase in your home for a refreshing and revitalizing sweat sesh! Not only are you training your cardio endurance, but your strength and agility skills too. Real Mom Model Holly leads you through an easy-to-follow circuit that can burn between 12 and 20 calories a minute! Make sure you’re planting your entire foot on each step as you go. You’ll be driving hard on the way up, and recovering with a brisk walk on the way down. Do this circuit up to three times for a real fat burner. Ready, set, sweat!

Moves You’ll See:

Run Up Steps; walk down

Run Every Other Step; walk down

Walking Lunges Up 1x, walk down

Lateral Stair Run left; walk down

Lateral Stair Run right; walk down

Stair Hops Up; walk down

Walk up and back down to cool down

18. Sweat Like a Mother HIIT Workout

One of the biggest fitness trends today is the HIIT workout. This high-intensity interval training structure is designed with specific exercises and timing to push your heart rate to the max. When you do this, you’ll be burning calories way after the last drop of sweat hits the floor. Fitness instructor Ashley Winebrenner shows you how to use bodyweight moves to burn up a sweat. You’ll work your hardest for 45 seconds, then rest for 15. As you get closer to the end, you’ll work for 30 seconds and rest for 30. Quality over quantity, right?! Let Ashley get you warmed up and go for it!

Moves You’ll See:

High Knees

Leap Frog

Reverse Stepping Lunge

Prisoner Jacks

Forearm Plank

Plank Jacks

Bird Dog

Hand Release Pushup

180º Squat Jumps

Butt Kickers

​

19. Cardio Hip Hop Dance Party

You don’t need “Moves Like Jagger” to rock this workout! It’s all about having fun while working up a sweat. Fitness instructor Amanda Strong designed this workout for beginners. She’ll lead you through a warmup first followed by lots of foot-moving, hip-circling and air punching to the beat on an eight-count. You’ll burn fat in a steady state of cardio for the 30 minutes you’re working out for up to two hours afterward. Grab your water and get moving!



20. 20-Minute Beginner Tabata Workout

Tabata is a classic workout structure that makes you work hard for intervals of time with bits of rest in between. Here, fitness instructor Amanda Strong prepared a sequence that will have you sweating for 35 seconds and marching for active rest for 10 seconds. No equipment is required. Let Amanda lead you through the warm up and cool down in this workout video for beginners. Keep your water bottle within reach — you’ll need it!

Moves You’ll See:

Jacks with Cross Body Punches

Front Kick

March

Twist Jump

Ham Curls with Arms

V-step Forward with Overhead Arms

Grapevine

Standing Side Crunch

Cross Body Reach with Leg Extension

Front Knee Raises with Front Punch

Heel Digs to the Front

Skiiers

FULL BODY

21. Ladder 10 Workout

If you can count to 10, you’ll have no trouble with this workout. You don’t even need equipment! Join fitness instructor Treenah Kight, as she leads you through 10 exercises, doing each one for 60 seconds. Once you get through all 10, you’ll go back to the beginning and complete nine, then back to the beginning to complete eight, and so forth until all you have is one exercise. This is a big endurance workout, so get ready to grind! You’ll be sweating your way through it for an hour.

Moves You’ll See:

March/Run

Alternating Speed Knee

Squats

Jump Shot

Alternating Lunges

Tricep Dips

Seated Russian Twist

Mountain Climbers

Pushups

Burpees

22. Tone Every Zone

Forget leg day! You can tone every zone in one hardcore workout. This workout is designed to hit the hamstrings, abductors, quads, hip flexors into the core muscles and upper body with biceps, triceps, chest and back. By the end of it, you won’t know what hit ya! Fitness instructor Holly Beck sweats right alongside you, helping you use your best form. You’ll need a pair of dumbbells, a mat and a full water bottle.

Moves You’ll See:

Squats

Jumping Squats

Reverse Stepping Lunges

Jumping Lunges

Squat with Lateral Leg Lift

Romanian Deadlift

Bridge Lifts

Superman Rows

Pushups

Lateral Bicep Curls

Tricep Extensions

​

23. Cardio Strength Circuit

Mixing cardio and strength during your workout will make your strength exercises more effective. You’ll be jumping rope in between each set of exercises for 30 seconds. Fitness instructor Amanda is going to take you through the entire sequence. You’ll get a break halfway through, but respect your body if it wants a break sooner. You’ll need a kettlebell, jump rope and pair of dumbbells. If you’re at home and you can’t jump rope in the living room, do your jumps anyway with an imaginary rope.

Moves You’ll See:

Pushups

Bent Over Rows

Jump Rope

Burpees

Kettlebell Swings

Goblet Squats

24. 2-for-1 Compound Moves for the Busy Mom

Why double the length of your workout when you can get it done in half the time with better results?! Fitness instructor and mom Brooke Griffin knows what “busy” is all too well. In this workout, she offers several compound exercises that will work out more than one muscle group at a time. You’ll need a pair of dumbbells (if you want) and 10 minutes. In addition to strength training, these compound moves will challenge your balance and coordination, so take it easy and work your way up! Ready to work?

Moves You’ll See:

Squat with Triceps Extension

Reverse Lunge with Press

Deadlift and Upright Row

Chest Press with Leg Raise

Plank Row

Burpees

YOGA

25. 6 Yoga Moves to Relieve Stress

The modern perception of yoga is that it creates a thin, toned body, but let’s not forget the psychological and emotional benefits of a carefully constructed asana practice. Spending a few mindful moments in these postures can quickly help to relieve the stress of everyday life. If being physically healthy is one of your main priorities, you’re definitely heading in the right direction, but your emotional and psychological health is just as important! Yoga is an amazing workout that has the potential to fill every need! Here are six great poses that will not only work your body, but also relieve your mind!

Moves You’ll See:

Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Supported Bridge Pose (Salamba Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Reclined Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

26. Yoga For Athletes

No matter the sport or workout, all athletes need to take care of the muscles and joints that support their training! This yoga sequence is designed to stretch and strengthen the entire body. It is intended to be performed after warming up the muscles, so try this sequence after your next workout or competition. Follow along with yoga instructor Jean Sherfick for a challenging flow.

Moves You’ll See:

Kneeling Toes Pose

Thread the Needle

Reclined Hero’s Pose

Camel Pose

Three Legged Dog/Knee to Nose

Pigeon

Double Fire Logs

Supine Split with Strap

​

27. Flat Belly Flow

You don’t need to love yoga to bust through this flow. Designed to flatten and tone your tummy, it will require strength, attention to breath and plenty of balance. Registered yoga instructor, Jean Sherfick, will lead you through this flow, beginning with a welcoming warm up and ending in a well deserved savasana. Ohm. Get to work!

Moves You’ll See:

Down Dog Transition

3-Legged Dog Knee to Nose, Knee to Tricep, Knee to Opposite Elbow

Forearm Plank Transition

Dolphin Press

Child’s Pose

Forearm Plank with Alternating Leg Lifts

Gate Pose with Oblique Crunch

Side Plank with Leg Lifts

Boat Pose

High to Low Boat

Barbie Abs

Cobra Pose Flow

Full Body Stretch/Savasana

28. Yoga Sequence to Blast that Muffin Top

Maybe you know the feeling…you go to put on a fabulous pair of pants and there it is — a little extra “you” poking out around the waistband. It happens! But here is an effective series of yoga postures that can help melt the fat and tone the muscles of your core. Break out your yoga mat and follow these eight moves for a seamless flow that is sure to rid you of that muffin top for good! Follow along with yoga instructor Jean Sherfick for an awesome yoga flow!

Moves You’ll See: