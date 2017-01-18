Asparagus: 1 Ingredient, 8 Ways

If you have never taken a liking to asparagus, you may change your mind after hearing some interesting facts about how beneficial asparagus can be for your health. For starters, one cup of cooked asparagus has roughly 40 calories. It is also high in protein and low in carbs. Asparagus is also very filling so you don’t need to eat a large amount to feel satisfied. You can thank the high fiber content for that. The other nice benefit of asparagus is that there are many ways you can prepare it and you don’t need much to make it delicious. Here are eight great ways to prepare asparagus without needing a grocery list of ingredients:

1. Oven Roasted Asparagus: It doesn’t get simpler than some olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast them in the oven for about 10 minutes and you have a quick side dish for your dinner. (via The Pioneer Woman)

2. Parmesan Roasted Asparagus: This recipe ups the flavor a bit with the addition of Parmesan cheese and lemon zest, yet it’s still as quick and easy to make and even more flavorful to eat. (via Budget Savvy Diva)

3. Baked Asparagus Fries: Here’s a healthier twist on those carb-filled potato fries. Panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, egg and flour turn these green spears into your new favorite finger food. (via Closet Cooking)

4. Garlic Parmesan Asparagus: Butter, garlic, salt and Parmesan cheese are all you need to give your bunch of asparagus a great taste. If you are a garlic lover, this one is definitely for you. (via Chef In Training)

5. Lemon Pepper Asparagus: The combination of lemon and pepper can make anything taste great—including asparagus. And the simplicity of this recipe is just one more reason to smile. (via Gimme Some Oven)

6. Asparagus with Dijon Vinaigrette: A low-calorie marinade like Dijon vinaigrette is always a favorite with its tangy taste. You even have the option of adding some chopped parsley into this recipe if you like. Either way, it’s going to taste great. (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)

7. Roasted Asparagus with Balsamic Browned Butter: Salt, pepper, soy sauce, butter and vinegar—nothing fancy, nothing expensive. Roast your asparagus and then smother it in this delicious and healthy sauce. (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)

8. Creamy Asparagus Cheddar Bake: If you have egg, cheddar cheese, flour, butter and milk, you are pretty much set for this recipe. Dry mustard and Worcestershire sauce round out the remaining ingredients to put a creamy and savory spin on those asparagus spears (via Seasons and Suppers).

If you’ve been on the fence about trying asparagus, maybe one of these recipes will convince you to give it a try. With all the healthy benefits it has to offer, don’t count asparagus out completely. It’s a great way to get in some important nutrients. Who knows – you may just discover that these funny looking spears are actually chock full of great taste!