Ashley Tisdale Claps Back at Body Shamer Who Said She Looked Pregnant

Ashley Tisdale attended Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party and fundraiserSunday night in Los Angeles, and the actress donned a gorgeous satin gown for the occasion, posing confidently on the red carpet with husbandChristopher French before the bash.

However, since this is the Internet, Tisdale was met with criticism on social media after users began commenting about her weight. In response, the actress used her own social media to comment on the pressures women in today’s society face.

“The pressure to being perfect is a struggle,” Tisdale tweeted Monday. “No I’m not pregnant, I’m just happy and haven’t been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder.”

The actress has spoken out about body positivity before, telling Health in 2015 that she stays active to feel her best.

“Any physical activity helps your health and is also a good stress reliever,” she said. “Monday, Wednesday and Friday I work with my trainer, Jason Walsh. I do kickboxing on Thursday. And I’ll squeeze in a sculpt yoga class on, like, Tuesday.”

“I have never felt more confident with who I am,” she added.

The pressure to being perfect is a struggle.No im not pregnant,I’m just happy and haven’t been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 27, 2017

