Ashley Monroe Announces Pregnancy on Christmas Day

Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. so many new things coming in 2017!! ❤ A photo posted by Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroemusic) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:09am PST

It’s a very special Christmas for country crooner Ashley Monroe and her Atlanta Braves pitcher John Danks! Monroe turned to social media to reveal that she is expecting her first child.

“Best present ever,” she captioned a sonogram that she posted to Instagram. “Merry Christmas everyone.. so many new things coming in 2017!! ❤.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monroe and her husband, Atlanta Braves pitcher John Danks, married in a private ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in October of 2013 and it is clear that they will have a very special 2017.

