Ashley Graham Proudly Shows off Cellulite in Bikini Shot

Model Ashley Graham has always been great at spreading that body positivity love, but in a recent Instagram post she’s tackling a common insecurity with true style.

According to Us Weekly, after sharing a full-body shot in her leopard bikini that showcased her hourglass shape and flat tummy, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model then shared a closeup of her legs in all their glory, “lumps, bumps” and all.

“I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein,” the caption read.

Working hard and speaking up has always been part of Graham’s DNA, and she’s proud of where it has gotten her.

“17 years of hard work, [commitment], taking chances and being outspoken has brought me farther than I could have ever [imagined],” she shared via Instagram on December 23, highlighting a Vogue article that discussed her breakout 2016. “Always dream bigger is my advice to you, because you can have whatever your heart desires. #beautybeyondsize.”

All we have to say is, rock it girl! Graham is leading the way for women to feel great about the skin they’re in and take care of their bodies in a healthy, meaningful way.

